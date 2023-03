Yahoo Sports

'Insane': Kevin Durant amazes Devin Booker, Deandre Ayton in Phoenix Suns scrimmage By Duane Rankin, Arizona Republic, 6 days ago

By Duane Rankin, Arizona Republic, 6 days ago

Deandre Ayton was amazed by two things during Thursday’s practice. Being on the same team with superstar Kevin Durant in a scrimmage and watching his ...