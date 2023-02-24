Open in App
Knoxville, TN
See more from this location?
May need paid subscription
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Social media reaction regarding Tony Vitello's suspension for Dayton series

By Dan Harralson,

5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=46tgPp_0kz8J7N400

No. 2 Tennessee (3-2) is hosting Dayton (0-3) for a three-game series, Friday-Sunday, at Lindsey Nelson Stadium.

Game No. 2 will take place at 2 p.m. EST Saturday (SEC Network+), while the series finale is slated for Sunday (1 p.m. EST, SEC Network+).

Tennessee-Dayton projected starting pitchers:

Game 1

RHP Chase Dollander (0-1, 3.86 ERA) versus LHP Ryan Steinhauer (0-1, 7.20 ERA)

Game 2

RHP Chase Burns (0-0, 3.86 ERA) versus LHP Mark Manfredi (0-0, 0.00 ERA)

Game 3

RHP Drew Beam (1-0, 0.00 ERA) versus LHP Nate Espelin (0-0, 1.93 ERA)

Ahead of game No. 1 between the Vols and Dayton, the University of Tennessee announced sixth-year head coach Tony Vitello will serve a suspension for the series.

“The University and Coach Vitello are working collaboratively with the NCAA to address a violation in the program. Coach Vitello will be suspended for this weekend’s series, with Josh Elander serving as acting head coach, and we will provide an update on Monday. Coach Vitello has acknowledged his mistake and accepted full responsibility. We appreciate his cooperation in the process and his dedication to do right by the student-athletes in the Tennessee baseball program. NCAA bylaws prohibit additional comment or details. The University will continue to emphasize—to all staff—the imperative of leading with honesty and integrity.”

Below is social media reaction after Vitello’s suspension was announced.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Tennessee State newsLocal Tennessee State
CBB world reacts to Tennessee star’s devastating injury
Knoxville, TN1 day ago
Two arrested on human trafficking charges
Knoxville, TN4 days ago
Tennessee man convicted of murder wrote lyrics about crime, DA says
Knoxville, TN5 days ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
New surgery center in Knoxville
Knoxville, TN8 days ago
Family of Lisa Edwards says Knoxville Police ‘negligent’ with ‘no respect for human life’
Knoxville, TN6 days ago
Uncle Sam's: A new Knoxville staple
Knoxville, TN6 days ago
East TN School closed due to sickness
Knoxville, TN3 days ago
‘I thought better of Tennessee’ Knox Pride dismayed after drag, trans bills passed
Knoxville, TN7 days ago
Knoxville teen recovered by human trafficking unit
Knoxville, TN5 days ago
TBI: 5 arrested, 2 pounds of fentanyl recovered after 313 Initiative investigation
Knoxville, TN6 days ago
Knoxville venue shuts down concert after three possible drug overdoses
Knoxville, TN2 days ago
Miss. law enforcement agencies arrest man in connection to Tenn. Amber Alert
Laurel, MS6 days ago
Lockdown at East Tenn. elementary school leads to arrest of student with gun
Knoxville, TN7 days ago
2 Rogersville suspects arrested in drug trafficking operation
Knoxville, TN7 days ago
UPDATE: East Tennessee 16-year-old found safe, suspect in custody
Knoxville, TN6 days ago
Victims identified in multivehicle crash near the Knox-Sevier County line
Knoxville, TN3 days ago
AMBER Alert, missing teen search underway
Knoxville, TN7 days ago
A Multi-Agency Investigation Leads to Arrest of 5 People in Knoxville for Possession of Fentanyl and Other Drugs as Part of the 313 Initiative
Knoxville, TN6 days ago
This Tennessee Town Is Among The Best Small Towns To Visit In The U.S.
Gatlinburg, TN6 days ago
Athens man arrested, charged with second-degree murder
Athens, TN3 days ago
Several People Arrested On Warrants Going Into The Weekend
Williamsburg, KY3 days ago
Victim killed in Avondale shooting identified
Cincinnati, OH8 days ago
Victim in deadly North Knoxville shooting identified
Knoxville, TN7 days ago
Suspect Malachi Franklin arrested in deadly Sweetwater shooting
Knoxville, TN5 days ago
Storms and gusty winds arrive with our cold front Monday
Knoxville, TN4 days ago
Knoxville Police are Investigating a Fatal North Knoxville Shooting
Knoxville, TN7 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy