Social media reaction regarding Tony Vitello's suspension for Dayton series

No. 2 Tennessee (3-2) is hosting Dayton (0-3) for a three-game series, Friday-Sunday, at Lindsey Nelson Stadium.

Game No. 2 will take place at 2 p.m. EST Saturday (SEC Network+), while the series finale is slated for Sunday (1 p.m. EST, SEC Network+).

Tennessee-Dayton projected starting pitchers:

Game 1

RHP Chase Dollander (0-1, 3.86 ERA) versus LHP Ryan Steinhauer (0-1, 7.20 ERA)

Game 2

RHP Chase Burns (0-0, 3.86 ERA) versus LHP Mark Manfredi (0-0, 0.00 ERA)

Game 3

RHP Drew Beam (1-0, 0.00 ERA) versus LHP Nate Espelin (0-0, 1.93 ERA)

Ahead of game No. 1 between the Vols and Dayton, the University of Tennessee announced sixth-year head coach Tony Vitello will serve a suspension for the series.

“The University and Coach Vitello are working collaboratively with the NCAA to address a violation in the program. Coach Vitello will be suspended for this weekend’s series, with Josh Elander serving as acting head coach, and we will provide an update on Monday. Coach Vitello has acknowledged his mistake and accepted full responsibility. We appreciate his cooperation in the process and his dedication to do right by the student-athletes in the Tennessee baseball program. NCAA bylaws prohibit additional comment or details. The University will continue to emphasize—to all staff—the imperative of leading with honesty and integrity.”

