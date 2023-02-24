Expats worry about home front, one year after Russian invasion of Ukraine

One year later Ukraine Invasion calls for an end to war 02:38

MIAMI - This Friday marked one year since Russian forces invaded Ukraine. It's a difficult day for Ukrainians living in South Florida, but for many Russians, too.

"We don't understand why Putin started this war… what's the reason to do this?" said Arthur Lopukha, born in Russia, now living in South Florida. For him, Vladimir Putin's invasion of Ukraine has a personal impact.

"Right now, my wife, my son live in Russia and I want to bring them to (the) U.S."

Lopukha's concern is because his wife is Ukrainian.

He fears retaliation from Moscow's regime because Putin failed to win the war, despite sending thousands of Russian forces to invade Ukraine.

According to the United Nations, more than eight million Ukrainians have left their country and have not returned.

Most of them have gone to Poland, an exodus not seen since the 1940s.

A few have come to South Florida, where many gather at places like Matryoshka Deli, the name means Russian doll. It's an establishment in Sunny Isles, a city where many Russians and Ukrainians live and where Koval Vassili feels identified, especially on this 24th of February.

"What's happened is terrible," Vasili says as he reminisces about his homeland, Ukraine.

He says his oldest son still lives in Kyiv and he worries every day. At the same time, he's not surprised Ukrainians keep fighting.

"Ukrainian people are ready to die for their country," said Vassili, who shares that when Volodymyr Zelensky became president of Ukraine, he did not like him. He's a comedian turned politician.

"What he's doing now is perfect, people support him," responded this man, who we asked who will win the war. Ukraine, absolutely…If America helps us!