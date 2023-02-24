Mableton mayoral candidates talk de-annexation, ‘city-lite’ model and vision

Four candidates qualified to run for mayor of Mableton — Aaron Carman, LaTonia Long, Michael Murphy and Michael Owens.

On March 21, residents of the new city of Mableton will head to the polls to elect their first mayor.

The winner will represent Cobb’s newest and largest city, with 77,500 residents, and be tasked with shepherding the transfer of four services from Cobb County to the new local government.

They will also have to confront the de-annexation movement in northern pockets of the city where residents voted overwhelmingly against incorporation.

Four candidates qualified to run for mayor — Aaron Carman, LaTonia Long, Michael Murphy and Michael Owens. They joined a virtual candidate forum this week hosted by two community groups to discuss de-annexation, the “city-lite” model that Mableton’s founders have in mind, and their overall vision and goals for the new city.

De-annexation

The mayoral candidates were asked how they would handle de-annexation of some areas, should it come to pass.

Carman has been frank about the fact he did not vote for cityhood.

“We have to let that process play out. But once that plays out, we’ll have to reset the parameters of what the city is if there’s parts that are being taken out because of de-annexation,” he said. “We’ll have to reevaluate that and still focus on delivering those core services to the areas that are included in the city.”

Long also said she was not initially in favor of creating the city.

“However, this is a city, Mableton is here, and with new leadership, we have to prioritize creating a unifying vision for the city,” she said.

Murphy, meanwhile, said he does not support de-annexation, but will listen to the concerns of those supporting it.

“But I would also be striving to suggest that they give us a chance,” Murphy said. “Let us show how we could be a successful city.”

Owens said he wanted to be very clear that he voted for the city and believes in it.

“I respect the people that have taken up their constitutional right to express their concerns about this. But the measure passed, there are thousands and thousands of people in the city that are looking for us to move forward. That’s what I want to focus on,” Owens said.

City-lite

Mableton’s charter calls for the city to offer four services under a “city-lite” model: planning and zoning, code enforcement, parks and recreation, and sanitation.

Asked how they would balance that vision with requests from citizens to do more, all four candidates agreed that Mableton should, at least initially, be limited in scope.

Long said the city charter kept services limited for a reason. She wants to appoint an advisory team to “put the city in the best position to keep that lite model, to spend responsibly, to save money and to create paths for us to be that family-friendly city.”

Carman proposed that Mableton move to implement three services, but not try to offer sanitation services until after the first two years.

He said he wants the city to apply for grants to offer things outside of its initial charter.

“So that way, we’re not throwing a bunch of new taxes at the community to offer additional services and solve all the problems,” Carman said.

Owens, too, said the four core services were chosen intentionally.

“It allows us to have the greatest amount of influence and impact change with the smallest amount of financial outlay,” Owens said.

Murphy agreed.

“I think before looking at or even considering other items, let’s be the best we can be in those four areas,” he said.

The candidates also answered a question about their first priority in office.

Owens said it would be establishing intergovernmental agreements with Cobb County.

Cities without public safety services, for example, pay the county to offer those services within their borders.

“I’m fortunate to have a long and productive relationship with our madam chairwoman, Lisa Cupid, and that is going to be vitally important to ensure we have the structure in place,” said Owens, the former chairman of the Cobb County Democratic Party.

Carman also spoke about the importance of negotiating good contracts with the county.

“And then also, we need to hire a city manager and city attorney to help us negotiate those contracts and those services to make sure that we are limiting the fiscal impact on our residents,” Carman said.

Murphy, too, said hiring the best city manager they can recruit is key.

“And from there, certainly get a premier grant writer. In other words, we’re the policymakers. But you need the operations underpinning to get things in place and ready to go,” Murphy said.

Gov. Brian Kemp had the power to appoint a transition team for Mableton, but chose not to.

Long said that given that fact, she would like to “work with the council to create a board of advisers and a transition team.”

She’d also look to retain temporary legal counsel, hire a budget and finance director, and create a business licensing office.

Weak mayor

The sponsors of the cityhood bill have said Mableton would have a “weak mayor” system modeled after those of Marietta and Smyrna.

Given that model, candidates were asked how they would use the office.

Owens said the weak mayor model makes relationships with other local and state leaders even more important.

“I want to make sure that we’re looking at opportunities for funding at the state and federal level,” he said.

Murphy said he’d try to unite the council, and also work with Cobb County to ensure it upholds the services it’s tasked with. Murphy previously worked for former county Chairman Mike Boyce.

“I certainly know the county manager, I know the structure, I worked with them on a number of projects,” he said. “I would also use the office to really recruit, to be the focal point with my colleagues on the council.”

Carman said the mayor would have the “biggest megaphone to be the cheerleader” of Mableton and speak on its behalf.

Long returned to her support for appointing a transition team and also spoke about establishing relationships with state and regional leaders.

“I’ve worked as public policy manager for the Metro Atlanta Chamber. I’ve established legislative relationships and experience, I’ve worked for (former) Minority Leader Gloria Butler,” she noted.

Housing

Another topic was housing, where candidates were asked how they would balance requests for more development with concerns about gentrification.

Murphy said housing diversity is important, and he’d lend an ear to different areas of the city to identify their respective desires.

Owens talked about creating a city that works for everyone.

“I want to work with developers to make sure that we put policies in place to ensure that we’re not pricing everyone out,” he said.

It’s important to have good planning and zoning staff, Carman said, to help the city pursue grants and manage growth. He also said he wants to work with the county to enhance public transportation for lower income residents

“We can’t just in the effort of progress, leave people behind,” he said.

Long spoke about housing diversity and attracting businesses that create well-paying jobs.

“We have to protect the homeowner, and we have to create pathways to home ownership,” she said. “With that in mind, I would definitely support affordable housing options that accommodate larger families. We need socioeconomic diversity.”

Vision

Long said her vision for the city is to become the most family-friendly city in Georgia. She has 90-, 120- and 180-day plans for the new city.

She wants to beautify it, using code enforcement and parks and recreation, and attract businesses to make Mableton a destination.

Carman’s vision is about good government, he said.

“It’s a city that everyone is proud to call home, that we know is well run, that we’re responsible for every dollar that we spend and how we spend it, to make sure that it’s pouring back into our community and providing services at an excellent level,” Carman said.

Owens said there’s no single goal for the future of Mableton, “besides being able to create a city that increases the quality of life for everyone.”

The city has diverse interests. In some places, people want higher home values and fine dining, he said, while others need affordable housing and grocery stores.

Murphy’s vision for the city is to be “the western gateway, an opportunity for all, to become an ecosystem of success.”

He spoke about supporting a business incubator, as well as a land bank, “whereby we can address the blight, we can address the structures in our city that need to be developed, either improve, or plan to remove.”

Early voting for the election starts Monday. Candidates must win a majority — more than 50% of the vote — to be elected, creating the potential for April 18 runoff elections.

For more information, go to cobbcounty.org/elections.