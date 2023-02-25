Open in App
Pittsburgh, PA
Vehicular manslaughter charges moving forward against UPMC doctor

By Pete DeLuca,

7 days ago
Dr. Joseph Yanta and his attorney were silent as they left the courtroom Friday morning after learning all charges against Yanta, including DUI Vehicular Homicide, are moving forward.

The pair declined to speak with 11 News.

Yanta is accused of killing his friend, and fellow UPMC doctor, Doug Rockacy in a crash on Wexford Bayne Road last July.

“It’s unspeakable tragedy for the family. It’s unspeakable tragedy for the medical community that Dr. Rockacy served with as well,” said attorney Jonathan Stewart, who represents the Rockacy family.

The late Doctor’s wife, kids, and brother were all in court Friday.

“It’s tough for the family to have to relive this hearing today and hear all the details of the accident,” Stewart said.

A Northern Regional Police Sergeant testified Yanta was driving between 110 and 128 miles per hour at the time of the crash.

He told the court Yanta’s blue Tesla hit multiple mailboxes and trees before landing upside down in a creek.

Minutes prior, police say Yanta and Rockacy left Cenci’s Pizza on Route 19 around 12:30 am after three-and-a-half hours.

Surveillance video, according to police, shows Yanta having six drinks in two-and-a-half hours.

Police say Yanta had a blood alcohol content of 0.172 within two hours of the crash. That’s more than twice the legal limit.

“It’s just all around an unfortunate circumstance. Really, if you think about it, two families lost a lot out of poor decisions,” said Stewart.

11 News reached out to UPMC regarding Yanta’s employment status but has not heard back.

Yanta is due back in court on March 28.

