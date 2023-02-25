Open in App
WPXI Pittsburgh

Body cam footage shows timeline before, after shooting death of Brackenridge Chief Justin McIntire

By Nicole Ford,

6 days ago
Channel 11 got a chilling step-by-step look at the hours before and after the Brackenridge police chief was ambushed and murdered in January.

Intense body camera footage shows Tarentum Officer Jordan Schrecengost running after Aaron Swan Jr., who police said shot and killed Brackenridge Police Chief Justin McIntire.

RELATED >>> ‘He made the ultimate sacrifice’: Brackenridge police chief Justin McIntire killed in shooting

“He’s at the corner house,” Schrecengost radioed.

That house belongs to Todd Pierce. Channel 11 talked to him the day after the shooting as he came face to face with a killer.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE >>> Man caught in gunfire exchange between police, shooting suspect in Brackenridge shares his story

“He started pulling his weapon out, gun, and as he pulled it out my two boys are standing here, it ran through my head automatically, I got to protect my family,” Pierce said.

There is brand new surveillance video showing that encounter, Pierce and Swan wrestling over a gun as it fires twice into the ground.

Schrecengost hearing those shots running up to the house where you hear Pierce shout, “I got the gun.” Not seconds later, Swan hiding in the back of Pierce’s plumbing van, produces another gun and shoots Schrecengost.

“I’m hit, I’m hit,” Schrecengost shouts.

>>> AARON SWAN JR.: What we know about the suspect in Brackenridge police chief shooting death

As he radios, back up arrives and shots are flying back and forth between officers. Swan makes his escape through the garage, eventually he takes another car at gunpoint and heads for the city.

That’s where body camera footage from Pittsburgh police detectives picks up. Swan shoots at them with a modified automatic weapon. District Attorney Stephen Zappala said 21 shots were fired at the officers first before Swan was ultimately killed in the gunfire.

“They came at a time when both officers were not in covered positions but moving. Sean Stump is very fortunate he is still alive. There is overwhelming evidence of justification for the officers to do what they did,” said Zappala.

After the briefing, a statement from McIntire’s wife, Ashley, was read. Click here to read her full statement.

