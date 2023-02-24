Ridgewood Emergency Services Member of the Month: Mason Fraiman

RIDGEWOOD, NJ - Special operations member Mason Fraiman has been named Ridgewood Emergency Services February Member of the Month. A current probationary member, he has learned important skills to help serve the community at events and when on call. His commitment runs deep, as he plans to complete the emergency medical technician training course this summer and earn his certification to deliver patient care.

In his time with the organization, he has shown dedication to learning skills including communication, teamwork and planning. His passion for going out and helping the community is what was noticed by his supervisors and led to his recognition.

For more information about Ridgewood Emergency Services, visit their website.

