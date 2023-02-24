Open in App
Ridgewood, NJ
See more from this location?
TAPinto.net

Ridgewood Emergency Services Member of the Month: Mason Fraiman

By Jason DeAlessi,

6 days ago

RIDGEWOOD, NJ - Special operations member Mason Fraiman has been named Ridgewood Emergency Services February Member of the Month. A current probationary member, he has learned important skills to help serve the community at events and when on call. His commitment runs deep, as he plans to complete the emergency medical technician training course this summer and earn his certification to deliver patient care.

In his time with the organization, he has shown dedication to learning skills including communication, teamwork and planning. His passion for going out and helping the community is what was noticed by his supervisors and led to his recognition.

For more information about Ridgewood Emergency Services, visit their website.

Read More Ridgewood Giving Back News:

Local Nonprofit Spotlight: Feed the Frontlines
Girl Scouts Recognized for Service to Ridgewood Community
Ridgewood Emergency Services Recognizes Community Volunteers

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=35oWBQ_0kz7rPeA00

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Ridgewood, NJ newsLocal Ridgewood, NJ
Schedler Property Dominates Ridgewood Council Meeting Again
Ridgewood, NJ6 hours ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Maplewood Community Board on Police
Maplewood, NJ6 hours ago
TAPinto Sparta & TAPinto Newton are Hiring
Newton, NJ3 hours ago
East Brunswick: Why is the Library Closed?
East Brunswick, NJ4 hours ago
Kenilworth's Lego at the Library Canceled
Kenilworth, NJ6 hours ago
Fundraiser in Hackettstown Raises $30,000 for Warren County Habitat for Humanity
Hackettstown, NJ12 hours ago
American Family Care Celebrates Grand Opening of New Urgent Care Center in Linden
Linden, NJ4 hours ago
Perth Amboy High School Students
Perth Amboy, NJ18 hours ago
Livingston Police Department Promotes Angelo Vella to Rank of Sergeant
Livingston, NJ3 hours ago
HONOR HAZLET HEROES: Now accepting applications through April 30, for 2023 Display in Veterans Park.
Hazlet, NJ17 hours ago
Carnicella Among Honorees for 2023 Nutley - Belleville Columbus Day Parade
Nutley, NJ7 hours ago
Perth Amboy Teachers Union President Says Superintendent 'Seems Unhinged'
Perth Amboy, NJ16 hours ago
Paul Robeson Statue Planned For New Brunswick's Feaster Park
New Brunswick, NJ4 hours ago
Morristown Police Welcomes A Third New Officer to Their Ranks
Morristown, NJ2 days ago
Asbury Park awards $18M bid for construction of new firehouse
Asbury Park, NJ4 hours ago
PUBLIC NOTICE, PEDESTRIAN SAFETY ADVISORY BOARD MEETING SCHEDULE
Millburn, NJ18 hours ago
Exit Plan For Planner Who Guided Roxbury's Growth
Roxbury Township, NJ1 day ago
Boulevard Veterinary Clinic Pet of the Week: Cannoli
Kenilworth, NJ10 hours ago
Cranford Planning Board Rules on 201 Walnut
Cranford, NJ20 hours ago
TOWNSHIP OF MILLBURN NOTICE OF 2023 PROFESSIONAL CONTRACTS
Millburn, NJ18 hours ago
East Brunswick Public Schools to Close for Eid al-Fitr/Eid al-Adha in 2024
East Brunswick, NJ3 hours ago
Do You Know This Dog?
Verona, NJ3 hours ago
Registration Open for Milltown Recreation Soccer
Milltown, NJ3 hours ago
Residents Join Linden PD for Coffee with a Cop Event (Photos)
Linden, NJ1 day ago
South River Man Launches Foundation to Fight Cancer
South River, NJ1 day ago
Roxbury Warehouse Plan Sparks Planning Board Questions About Explosives Waste
Roxbury Township, NJ3 hours ago
Madison School District Hosting Hiring Event; March 15
Madison, NJ1 day ago
GoFundMe Started to Help Morristown Math Teacher Who Passed Away Suddenly
Morristown, NJ4 hours ago
KLSD Moves Forward with Budget Process
Lewisboro, NY8 hours ago
Rutgers Tentatively OKs $567M Funding For HELIX in New Brunswick
New Brunswick, NJ1 day ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy