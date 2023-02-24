CBS Sports sends the Vikings one of the top wide receiver prospects
By Matt Anderson,
6 days ago
The Minnesota Vikings enter the 2023 NFL Draft with several needs to fill, including wide receiver and cornerback. While some experts argue that the Vikings should prioritize adding a top-tier wide receiver to complement Justin Jefferson and help ease the burden on him, others argue that their need for a quality cornerback is more pressing.
“Minnesota adds some speed to compliment Adam Thielen and Justin Jefferson. Zay Flowers will one day become the long-term complement to Jefferson.”
Flowers has been getting a lot of buzz lately from NFL Draft experts, and rightfully so. Flowers has a very polished route tree that he runs with ease while gaining constant separation. There would be a lot of excitement in Minnesota if the Vikings left on Day 1 with Flowers.
