CBS Sports sends the Vikings one of the top wide receiver prospects

The Minnesota Vikings enter the 2023 NFL Draft with several needs to fill, including wide receiver and cornerback. While some experts argue that the Vikings should prioritize adding a top-tier wide receiver to complement Justin Jefferson and help ease the burden on him, others argue that their need for a quality cornerback is more pressing.

On Thursday, Josh Edwards of CBS Sports supported the notion that the Vikings should add a wide receiver. In Edwards’ latest mock draft, he helped the Vikings out by having them select Boston College wide receiver Zay Flowers.

“Minnesota adds some speed to compliment Adam Thielen and Justin Jefferson. Zay Flowers will one day become the long-term complement to Jefferson.”

Flowers has been getting a lot of buzz lately from NFL Draft experts, and rightfully so. Flowers has a very polished route tree that he runs with ease while gaining constant separation. There would be a lot of excitement in Minnesota if the Vikings left on Day 1 with Flowers.