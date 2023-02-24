Judge rules against clergy members in fight against Florida's 15-week abortion ban 02:35

MIAMI- A Miami judge denied an injunction to temporarily block Florida's ban on abortion after 15 weeks of pregnancy.

Seven clergy members sought an injunction at the Miami-Dade County court on Friday, fearing they could be criminally prosecuted and claiming it violates rights of religious freedom and speech.

"We have seven clients with seven different belief systems and for each of them, they sincerely believe that there is a burden now on their faith that is so much heavier than before," said plaintiffs' attorney, Marci Hamilton.

State lawyers added there was no impact and the judge agreed upon the denial of the injunction.

"The court finds these particular plaintiffs do not face any threat of prosecution, let alone a credible one," said Circuit Judge Michael Hanzman.

Rabbi Gayle Pomerantz, one of the clergy members who brought up the case said she was disappointed with the ruling.

"The judge ruled on one aspect and not in its entirety. The bill challenges the separation of church and state. Does not address if we take someone for a procedure," she said.

In addition, opponents believe more restrictions on abortion are likely to happen although lawmakers have expressed they won't take up a new bill before the Florida Supreme Court.

Arguments challenging the law are expected to occur this summer.