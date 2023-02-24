Open in App
Baltimore, MD
See more from this location?
May need paid subscription
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

RGIII predicts Stetson Bennett to Baltimore Ravens

By J.C. Shelton,

6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=13790w_0kz6mPyA00

The Baltimore Ravens have a decision to make with star quarterback Lamar Jackson this offseason.

Jackson can either be extended with a new contract, be placed on a franchise tag or be traded.

ESPN analyst Robert Griffin III mentioned former Georgia quarterback Stetson Bennett as a potential move for the Ravens in the upcoming NFL draft as insurance for Jackson.

The move would reunite Bennett with new Ravens offensive coordinator Todd Monken.

“My bold prediction is that the Baltimore Ravens select Stetson Bennett in the NFL draft. Lamar Jackson is unsure if he is going to be there in the offseason with the franchise tag. You bring in a quarterback who is very familiar with Todd Monken because he was just his OC with the Georgia Bulldogs in back-to-back national championships. Bennett can help teach the offense to these guys and if Lamar is not there at the beginning of the season, Bennett could be your guy of the future.”

Bennett is ranked by draft analyst Mel Kiper Jr. as the No. 9 quarterback among draft prospects.

The former walk-on leaves an inspiring legacy behind in Athens as a two-time national champion and the most decorated player in College Football Playoffs history.

Bennett’s cool demeanor, knowledge of Monken’s system and ability to use his feet could create value in Baltimore.

Bennett will have an opportunity to show his athleticism and skills in front of NFL teams at the NFL combine beginning Feb. 28.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Georgia State newsLocal Georgia State
No. 1 2024 recruit set to visit Michigan
Ann Arbor, MI2 days ago
Big changes for Steelers in new 7-round mock draft update
Pittsburgh, PA1 day ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Jason Whitlock Says Lamar Jackson is No Longer a Franchise Quarterback
Baltimore, MD13 hours ago
Aaron Rodgers emerges from 'Darkness retreat' to Raiders reportedly not interested in acquiring him
Green Bay, WI1 day ago
John Harbaugh Has Brutally Honest Admission On Lamar Jackson
Baltimore, MD1 day ago
Ron Rivera Announces Commanders Starting Quarterback News
Ashburn, VA2 days ago
MLB umpires just accidentally proved in spring training how useless they are
Baltimore, MD1 day ago
Daniel Snyder makes insane Commanders sale demands
Washington, DC2 days ago
Compensation for Aaron Rodgers is 'going to take way more than maybe people realize', says The Athletic
Green Bay, WI20 hours ago
Around the North: Turmoil and frustrations erupt in Baltimore
Baltimore, MD2 hours ago
Report: Panthers inquire about trade for Packers QB Aaron Rodgers
Green Bay, WI1 hour ago
Look: John Harbaugh's Comment On Lamar Jackson Going Viral
Baltimore, MD1 day ago
Taylor Heinicke responds to Carson Wentz with an encouraging message
Washington, DC10 hours ago
Atlanta Falcons reveal surprising quarterback plan
Atlanta, GA2 days ago
Dalton Kincaid tabbed as 'dream draft target' for Bengals
Cincinnati, OH2 days ago
News and Notes: Are Cowboys working on big acquisition at combine?
Dallas, TX9 hours ago
Ron Rivera confident and positive about Commanders' changes
Washington, DC1 day ago
Cowboys are claiming to have learned their QB-contract lessons
Dallas, TX1 hour ago
Bleacher Report proposes trade of Ravens QB Lamar Jackson to help AFC team stop Chiefs
Baltimore, MD1 day ago
Top Alabama prospect dubbed Mac Jones as the best trash-talker
Tuscaloosa, AL6 hours ago
7 linebackers for the Eagles to watch at NFL combine
Philadelphia, PA3 hours ago
Titans' Malik Willis reaching out to other QBs 'to kind of serve as mentors for him'
Nashville, TN1 day ago
Andrew Berry opens up on twin brother joining the Eagles
Cleveland, OH2 days ago
Steelers top free-agent target off the market
Pittsburgh, PA2 days ago
Former Panthers owner Jerry Richardson dies
Charlotte, NC3 hours ago
Two key former Ohio State players are NFL cut candidates this offseason
Columbus, OH1 day ago
Vikings draft prospects: DT Calijah Kancey runs blazing 40 yard dash
Minneapolis, MN1 hour ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy