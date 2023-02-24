Why Is RHONJ’s Joe Gorga Being Sued? Details On Lawsuit, Jury Demand, Court Date

In hot water. The Real Housewives of New Jersey star Joe Gorga is being sued for more than $110,000, according to legal documents obtained by Life & Style . Keep scrolling for everything we know about the lawsuit, the jury demand, court date and more.

Who Is Joe Gorga Being Sued By?

Joe – whose real name is Giuseppe Gorga – is being sued alongside the Morristown Lofts Development LLC by the Country Concrete Corporation, according to the legal complaint obtained by Life & Style . The amended complaint was filed on December 21, 2022, at the Superior Court of New Jersey and is a civil action suit.

Why Is Joe Gorga Being Sued?

The Country Concrete Corporation is suing Joe in regard to his and Melissa Gorga ’s New Jersey mansion, which they moved into in November 2022. After dropping $950,000 on the property, the Gorgas hired the Country Concrete Corporation to work on the property between the months of September 2021 and January 2022.

Joe was initially sued in November 2022 for just over $30,000 by the company after being accused of not covering construction costs. The corporation’s complaint against the reality star was amended the following month, increasing the demanded amount to $110,972.58. The construction company claims that they gave Joe ample opportunity to fulfill his debts, but that he ultimately failed in paying the money owed to cover both the work and materials.

Will Joe Gorga Have to Appear In Court?

The Country Concrete Corporation’s amended complaint “demands a trial by jury” in all issues regarding the lawsuit. Joe has not responded to the complaint and there is no court date set as of publication.

Are Joe and Melissa Gorga Leaving ‘RHONJ’?

The lawsuit comes amid a dramatic season 13 of the hit Bravo show, as Joe and Melissa are feuding with his sister, Teresa Giudice , and her new husband, Luis Ruelas . The drama stems from family politics regarding Teresa and Luis’ engagement party as well as Teresa’s refusal to make Melissa one of her bridesmaids during her August 2022 wedding. In fact, the cast’s last appearance at BravoCon 2022 resulted in two separate panels to avoid family drama from erupting on stage.

Of their future on the show, Melissa told People in February 2023, “I think we'll know when the time is right and it's just not working anymore. For right now, I love Bravo. I love being a part of the show. I feel like we got this right [now]. We got it handled over here, we're doing okay, but when the time is right, I will walk and I will take it as a wonderful memory."

Reps for Joe, Melissa, Teresa and Luis did not immediately respond to Life & Style ’s request for comment.