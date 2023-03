COVE — The Cove City Council will hold a special meeting to discuss financial reporting on Tuesday, Feb. 28, at 7 p.m. at Cove City Hall, 504 Alder St.

Cove Mayor Sherry Haeger said councilors decided at the regular meeting in January they needed to outline the requirements for what information they want to see included when financial reports are created for the council by City Recorder Sherry Riley.