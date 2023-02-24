Open in App
WNCT

Americans more satisfied with Social Security, Medicare than most other issues facing US: poll

By Rashad Simmons,

7 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4MsB4g_0kz63f4600

Forty-five percent of Americans in a new poll feel “satisfied” about the current state of Social Security and Medicare programs as both systems have emerged at the center of a heated battle among Republicans and Democrats in Congress.

While the number is not especially high, it shows that Americans are more content with those programs than many other issues currently at the center of national conversation, according to the Gallup poll released Friday .

Sixty-three percent of Americans over the age of 65 feel satisfied with the current state of Social Security and Medicare, according to the poll, while 43 percent of adults between the ages of 50 to 64 and 35 percent of those between the ages of 18 and 29 feel satisfied.

Gallup also found that the programs ranked sixth place among a list of 22 issues facing the country this year, behind 64 percent of Americans who feel “satisfied” with the nation’s military as the U.S. continues to support Ukraine.

But the poll also found 15 issues from Americans that were rated worse, with 72 percent being dissatisfied with the current state of the economy. Most Americans are far less worried about Social Security and Medicare as it is “not a major policy concern,” falling below issues affecting the economy.

Despite the ongoing discussion among policymakers on whether fixing Social Security and Medicare would be difficult, most Americans who benefit from both programs are currently satisfied as the public’s attention continues to grow on both systems.

The Gallup poll was conducted over the phone from Jan. 2-22 with a random sample of 1,011 adults. The sampling error is plus or minus 4 percentage points.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WNCT.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Fight in high school classroom leaves one dead, one injured
Santa Rosa, CA1 day ago
Hunter charged for killing pet dogs he thought were coyotes
Danbury, CT1 day ago
Man dead, woman hurt in shooting at convenience store; 2nd shooting Sunday morning, Rocky Mount police say
Rocky Mount, NC5 days ago
Woman, man killed in daytime shooting at apartment in NC mountains, police say
Asheville, NC2 days ago
Bojangles giving away free sausage biscuits on Friday honoring NC State’s 88-point win in ACC Women’s Basketball Tournament
Raleigh, NC1 day ago
Biden mocks Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene: ‘Isn’t she amazing?’
Baltimore, MD1 day ago
Jacksonville police investigating fatal crash
Jacksonville, NC4 days ago
Dead 5-year-old brought to UNC Health Wayne, police investigating
Goldsboro, NC9 hours ago
House Democrats blindsided as Biden changes tune on DC crime bill
Washington, DC23 hours ago
Investigation leads to arrest of Kinston man on drug charges
Kinston, NC4 days ago
Trump heading to Iowa this month to talk education
Davenport, IA1 day ago
‘The right thing to do’: College softball players carry injured opponent around bases after grand slam
Lakeland, FL1 day ago
Greenville woman shares her story about battle with kidney disease
Greenville, NC1 day ago
Why Biden decided to side with GOP and not veto a DC crime bill
Washington, DC12 hours ago
Idaho killings suspect Bryan Kohberger search warrant unsealed
Moscow, ID3 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy