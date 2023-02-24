Illinois quick hits: Illinois investigating Akorn layoffs; Kane County sheriff voices concerns; storm expected Monday

Illinois investigating Akorn layoffs

Illinois labor officials are investigating a pharmaceutical company's decision to abruptly close its operations throughout the state.

Akorn Operating Company, which is based in Gurnee but also has operations in Decatur and Vernon Hills, said it planned to file for bankruptcy and would lay off hundreds of workers.

The Illinois Department of Labor is investigating the situation because company officials didn't file the required 60-day notice of mass layoffs or plant closures until Wednesday. Akorn also has locations in New York, New Jersey and Switzerland.

Kane County sheriff voices concerns

The Kane County sheriff is once again criticizing Illinois' new ban on certain weapons and high-capacity magazines.

Sheriff Ron Hain told the county board that lawsuits over the ban and the abolishment of cash bail could have been avoided. He said Democrats, in Springfield are not listening to those who enforce the law.

Hain, a Democrat himself, said the ban will make communities less safe.

Storm expected Monday

Another storm is bearing down on Illinois. The weather system is expected to bring heavy rain to many parts of the state Monday, with winds of 40-50 mph possible.

In the wake of Wednesday's rain, river levels across Illinois are on the rise. The Illinois River at Havana is expected to climb above flood stage next week. Due to the lack of snow this winter, moisture and streamflow conditions are not expected to contribute to spring flooding.