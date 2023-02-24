Change location
InsuranceNewsNet
Researcher from Panteion University Provides Details of New Studies and Findings in the Area of Risk Management (Optimal Structure of Real Estate Portfolio Using EVA: A Stochastic Markowitz Model Using Data from Greek Real Estate Market): Insurance – Risk Management
By Insurance Daily News,5 days ago
By Insurance Daily News,5 days ago
-- Researchers detail new data in risk management. According to news reporting from. , by NewsRx journalists, research stated, “The purpose of this paper is...
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Comments / 0