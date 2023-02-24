Grand jury 'no bills' Dallas detective accused of misconduct

Your Friday morning headlines, February 24th, 2023 02:17

DALLAS (CBSTexasNews) - A Dallas County grand jury decided not to indict Dallas homicide detective Esteban Montenegro, according to his attorney Messina Madson.

"Detective Montenegro is an innocent man and an excellent detective, who was doing his job and protecting the people of Dallas. We are pleased that the grand jury did the right thing," said Madson.

Montenegro was accused of criminal misconduct in the case of another officer, Bryan Riser . In 2021, the 13-year veteran was charged with murder for allegedly ordering two killings in 2017. But Dallas County Criminal Court Judge Audrey Moorehead ordered Riser's release after prosecutors agreed they didn't have enough evidence to move forward with the case. He was also fired after he was charged in the alleged murder-for-hire scheme.

The grand jury's action clear Det. Montenegro – who said his only goal was to pursue justice – of all criminal charges relative to those cases.