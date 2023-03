Gusty winds bring down trees across Tri-State Area 00:33

NEW YORK - A large tree toppled onto a car in Morningside Heights.

The branches crushed at least one vehicle at 106th Street and Riverside Drive.

Crews are on the scene cutting down the branches and removing debris.

No one was hurt.

The Parks Department asks residents with tree concerns to call 311.

And near Short Hills, N.J., a downed tree was causing train delays.

NJ TRANSIT said Morris and Essex line rail service was suspended in both directions between Millburn and Summit.

