Defendant in cold case murder returns to Colorado to face charges

A defendant is set to return to Colorado to face charges in the cold case murder of 35-year-old, Terri Turachak that occurred nearly 27 years ago.

Following successive rounds of DNA testing and a continued, years-long investigation, murder charges were filed against Ricky Dawson, 62, earlier this year as he returns to the state to face the charges.

On Oct. 5, 1996, Turachak's body was found in her apartment by Denver police and medical personnel. An autopsy report revealed she died from strangulation and blunt force trauma to her head.

Authorities developed a lead years later when DNA evidence associated with the murder was matched to Dawson. He was 35 years old at the time of Turachak's murder.

Dawson was extradited from Florida to Colorado by Denver Police Department detectives, while a prosecutor with the Denver DA's Office Cold Case Unit appeared in court in court as Dawson was advised of the charges against him on Thursday.

He faces first-degree murder charges and is scheduled to appear next time in court on March 23.