Love Island twist as bombshells recouple and boy hits out at ex after being dumped from villa

LOVE Island ended in a brutal twist tonight that saw one boy leaving the villa after a shock recoupling.

The Islanders were called to gather around the firepit and the two new bombshells, Rosie Seabrook and Keanan Brand, were given the power to pick their partners first - leaving one girl in tears.

Love Island aired a shock dumping on Friday night Credit: Eroteme

Martin, who was a huge hit with viewers, looked emotional after he was sent packing

Keanan went first and chose to partner up with Claudia Fogarty, but moments later she was wiping away tears after Rosie, 24, swiped her partner Casey O'Gorman following their sizzling date earlier in the episode.

It was then up to each girl to pick their villa boy and Shaq Muhammad or Martin Akinola were the final two lads left standing.

Tanya Manhenga, 23, had been in a couple with Martin after she brought him back from Casa Amor.

She chose to save her ex Shaq instead, after they reunited despite a huge row on Movie Night.

Standing around the firepit, Tanya proclaimed her love for Shaq again and said: "I don't know what I'd do without him in here ... I love him so much."

Martin said an emotional goodbye to his villa co-stars but not before getting a final swipe in about Tanya's 'gaslighting' behaviour.

He said: "Honestly, it was a really good experience, I won't say it was the best experience of my life because it wasn't.

"I have a lot of love for you guys, even Tanya. You didn't do anything wrong."

He then backtracked and added: "Well, you did some things that were wrong, I'm not going to lie. But I have nothing against you."

Earlier in the episode Claudia burst into floods of tears after Casey said that he wanted to get to know bombshell Rosie.

Rosie made her interest in Casey clear when she took him on a date and admitted to being keen to explore a connection.

As expected, Lana Jenkins chose to couple up with Ron Hall, who she has been with since week one.

Samie and Jessie recoupled with their respective partners, Tom Clare and Will Young, despite their antics in Casa Amor.

While Sanam made the decision to couple with Kai Fagan after he brought her back from Casa Amor.

Tanya chose to dump Martin and recouple with Shaq after their brief split