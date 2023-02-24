Cubs Spring Training Preview: Closer Competition

Our final Spring Training preview examines several Cubs' closer options for 2023.

The Chicago Cubs made a couple of interesting moves during the offseason that should add intrigue as to who will be handling closer duties during the regular season.

View the original article to see embedded media.

Brad Boxberger

Photo: Matt Kartozian/USA TODAY Sports

Boxberger was brought in on a one-year contract . The 34-year-old will be on his fifth team in six seasons, but he brings in previous experience closing out games.

During the 2015 season, Boxberger collected an AL-leading 41 saves for the Tampa Bay Rays, earning his only All-Star nod. With the Arizona Diamondbacks in 2018, the big right-hander earned 32 saves.

Since then, he's been used sparingly in closing situations, spending much of last season in a seventh-inning or setup role.

Michael Fulmer

Photo: Jay Biggerstaff/USA TODAY Sports

Boxberger figures to be challenged by Michael Fulmer, who chose to sign with the Cubs after speaking with former Chicago reliever Andrew Chafin .

The 29-year-old collected a career-high 14 saves for the Detroit Tigers as recently as 2021, and three last year split between the Tigers and Twins.

Fulmer features a devastating slider, a pitch that produced 39 of his 61 strikeouts in 2022. He has the propensity to get knocked around a bit, owning a career 34.2 percent hard-hit rate, per Baseball Savant.

Decisions, Decisions

Photo: Rick Scuteri/USA TODAY Sports

Cubs manager David Ross will be tasked with sorting out the usage of his bullpen, something he has the opportunity to experiment with during the Spring Training slate.

"I think it's making sure you're using guys in the right leverage spots, in the right pockets," he said.

"Where we feel like they match up the best and their stuff matches up the best is something that we try to lean on. And I think our pitching infrastructure here is really strong at identifying those things."

Both pitchers were really good against right-handed batters last year, with Boxberger and Fulmer holding righties to .203 and .188 averages, respectively.

Left-handers squared Fulmer to the tune of a .337 average and a .930 OPS, so it could be a matter of simply what three-batter minimum comes up in the order.

Either way, Fulmer is ready to contribute wherever needed.

"I'm just here to pitch, whatever role they decide," he said.

"I think they're ready to get eyes on me in games and stuff, just like everybody else. So we'll go compete for whatever job we can compete for and be happy. As long as I'm pitching and healthy, I'm happy."

Additional Options

Photo: David Kohl/USA TODAY Sports

Returning Cubs Brandon Hughes and Rowan Wick both have previous closing experience, with the former collecting eight saves last year.

Hughes, 27, was highly-effective in his first big league season, fanning 68 batters in 57.2 innings of work (10.6 K/9). He was really good in a setup role last season, holding batters to a .132 in such scenarios.

The left-hander's two main pitches, the four-seam fastball and slider , yielded .214 and .172 averages against, respectively.

When he's on, Wick is one of the nastiest pitchers to go up against . Unfortunately, the 30-year-old was knocked around a bit last year, blowing five of his 14 save opportunities.

He's been training with weighted balls this offseason, with the goal of bouncing back to the pitcher that tossed a 2.43 ERA in 31 outings in 2019.

There should be no shortage of entertainment at the end of Chicago Cubs games during Spring Training.

Subscribe to On Tap Sports Net on YouTube and the Cubs On Tap podcast for more Cubs content, updates, and hot takes!