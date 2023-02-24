Cubs Spring Training Preview: Closer Competition

The 29-year-old collected a career-high 14 saves for the Detroit Tigers as recently as 2021, and three last year split between the Tigers and Twins.
Fulmer features a devastating slider, a pitch that produced 39 of his 61 strikeouts in 2022. He has the propensity to get knocked around a bit, owning a career 34.2 percent hard-hit rate, per Baseball Savant.
Decisions, Decisions
Cubs manager David Ross will be tasked with sorting out the usage of his bullpen, something he has the opportunity to experiment with during the Spring Training slate.
"I think it's making sure you're using guys in the right leverage spots, in the right pockets," he said.
"Where we feel like they match up the best and their stuff matches up the best is something that we try to lean on. And I think our pitching infrastructure here is really strong at identifying those things."
Both pitchers were really good against right-handed batters last year, with Boxberger and Fulmer holding righties to .203 and .188 averages, respectively.
Left-handers squared Fulmer to the tune of a .337 average and a .930 OPS, so it could be a matter of simply what three-batter minimum comes up in the order.
Either way, Fulmer is ready to contribute wherever needed.
"I'm just here to pitch, whatever role they decide," he said.
"I think they're ready to get eyes on me in games and stuff, just like everybody else. So we'll go compete for whatever job we can compete for and be happy. As long as I'm pitching and healthy, I'm happy."
Additional Options
Returning Cubs Brandon Hughes and Rowan Wick both have previous closing experience, with the former collecting eight saves last year.
Hughes, 27, was highly-effective in his first big league season, fanning 68 batters in 57.2 innings of work (10.6 K/9). He was really good in a setup role last season, holding batters to a .132 in such scenarios.
