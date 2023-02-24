Open in App
Chicago, IL
See more from this location?
On Tap Sports Net

Cubs Spring Training Preview: Closer Competition

By Ryan Sikes,

5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3BzYMl_0kz4zb0L00

Our final Spring Training preview examines several Cubs' closer options for 2023.

The Chicago Cubs made a couple of interesting moves during the offseason that should add intrigue as to who will be handling closer duties during the regular season.

View the original article to see embedded media.

Brad Boxberger

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=28YYrp_0kz4zb0L00

Photo: Matt Kartozian/USA TODAY Sports

Boxberger was brought in on a one-year contract . The 34-year-old will be on his fifth team in six seasons, but he brings in previous experience closing out games.

During the 2015 season, Boxberger collected an AL-leading 41 saves for the Tampa Bay Rays, earning his only All-Star nod. With the Arizona Diamondbacks in 2018, the big right-hander earned 32 saves.

Since then, he's been used sparingly in closing situations, spending much of last season in a seventh-inning or setup role.

Michael Fulmer

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=20o77C_0kz4zb0L00

Photo: Jay Biggerstaff/USA TODAY Sports

Boxberger figures to be challenged by Michael Fulmer, who chose to sign with the Cubs after speaking with former Chicago reliever Andrew Chafin .

The 29-year-old collected a career-high 14 saves for the Detroit Tigers as recently as 2021, and three last year split between the Tigers and Twins.

Fulmer features a devastating slider, a pitch that produced 39 of his 61 strikeouts in 2022. He has the propensity to get knocked around a bit, owning a career 34.2 percent hard-hit rate, per Baseball Savant.

Decisions, Decisions

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1bTJB4_0kz4zb0L00

Photo: Rick Scuteri/USA TODAY Sports

Cubs manager David Ross will be tasked with sorting out the usage of his bullpen, something he has the opportunity to experiment with during the Spring Training slate.

"I think it's making sure you're using guys in the right leverage spots, in the right pockets," he said.

"Where we feel like they match up the best and their stuff matches up the best is something that we try to lean on. And I think our pitching infrastructure here is really strong at identifying those things."

Both pitchers were really good against right-handed batters last year, with Boxberger and Fulmer holding righties to .203 and .188 averages, respectively.

Left-handers squared Fulmer to the tune of a .337 average and a .930 OPS, so it could be a matter of simply what three-batter minimum comes up in the order.

Either way, Fulmer is ready to contribute wherever needed.

"I'm just here to pitch, whatever role they decide," he said.

"I think they're ready to get eyes on me in games and stuff, just like everybody else. So we'll go compete for whatever job we can compete for and be happy. As long as I'm pitching and healthy, I'm happy."

Additional Options

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=30wKOe_0kz4zb0L00

Photo: David Kohl/USA TODAY Sports

Returning Cubs Brandon Hughes and Rowan Wick both have previous closing experience, with the former collecting eight saves last year.

Hughes, 27, was highly-effective in his first big league season, fanning 68 batters in 57.2 innings of work (10.6 K/9). He was really good in a setup role last season, holding batters to a .132 in such scenarios.

The left-hander's two main pitches, the four-seam fastball and slider , yielded .214 and .172 averages against, respectively.

When he's on, Wick is one of the nastiest pitchers to go up against . Unfortunately, the 30-year-old was knocked around a bit last year, blowing five of his 14 save opportunities.

He's been training with weighted balls this offseason, with the goal of bouncing back to the pitcher that tossed a 2.43 ERA in 31 outings in 2019.

There should be no shortage of entertainment at the end of Chicago Cubs games during Spring Training.

Subscribe to On Tap Sports Net on YouTube and the Cubs On Tap podcast for more Cubs content, updates, and hot takes!

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Chicago, IL newsLocal Chicago, IL
White Sox Spring Training Notes: W's on the Board, Bummer's Status, Grifol's Approach
Chicago, IL1 hour ago
Cubs Injury Updates: Seiya Suzuki's Oblique, Alexander Canario Back on the Field?
Chicago, IL2 days ago
Takeaways: Cubs 5, Mariners 3 – 'Trying To Prove Something'
Chicago, IL6 hours ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
White Sox Pitching Plans: Cease, Giolito Spring Training Debuts Set
Chicago, IL16 hours ago
Pedro Grifol Discusses White Sox' Closer Role
Chicago, IL2 days ago
Seiya Suzuki Will Not Participate in Upcoming World Baseball Classic
Chicago, IL2 days ago
Cubs' Drew Smyly Talks 'Way More of an Adjustment' to Pitch Clock
Chicago, IL1 day ago
WATCH: Jake Burger Launches Mammoth Home Run, His 2nd of White Sox Spring Training
Chicago, IL2 days ago
Jameson Taillon Makes One Mistake in Spring Debut, Cubs Fall to Guardians
Chicago, IL2 days ago
Chicago Fire Manager Keeps Lineup Hush Ahead of Season Opener
Chicago, IL21 hours ago
Chicago Fire Sign Georgios Koutsios
Chicago, IL1 day ago
With Roster in Flux, Blackhawks Recall Lukas Reichel
Chicago, IL4 hours ago
Bears Could Trade No. 1 Pick Before NFL Free Agency
Chicago, IL2 days ago
REPORT: Kane Trade Will Be Official Today
Chicago, IL2 days ago
Blackhawks' Colin Blackwell Injured, Exits Early vs. Ducks
Chicago, IL2 days ago
Chicago Blackhawks Activate Jarred Tinordi from IR
Chicago, IL2 days ago
History Lesson: Chicago Bears First-Round Draft Picks Since 2000
Chicago, IL23 hours ago
Blackhawks Place David Gust on Waivers
Chicago, IL1 day ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy