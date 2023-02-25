Five under $20: what to do in San Francisco this week

People wander near blossoming tulips at Queen Wilhelmina Garden in Golden Gate Park on Sunday, March 15, 2020. Chris Victorio, SF Examiner

Veggies and views

A number of farmers' and artisanal markets pop up in The City weekly. This week, visit the North Beach farmers' market for fresh, seasonal produce, picture-perfect San Francisco views of Coit Tower and the Golden Gate Bridge, plus all the great vibes of Little Italy.

North Beach Farmers' Market, 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturdays. 725 Greenwich St. Free. facebook.com

Puzzle swap

Do you have some jigsaw puzzles that are no longer puzzling you? It might be time to pass the box. Join other stumped puzzlers for a community puzzle swap. For each pre-loved puzzle you bring, you can trade for one that is new-to-you. All leftover puzzles will be donated to Community Thrift. The hosts will have a table set up for displays and trades.

Community Puzzle Swap, 2-4 p.m. Sunday, Feb 26. Corner of 22nd and Guerrero. Free. sffuncheap.com

Tulip time

The annual Tulip Festival is returning to Union Square, with 80,000 flowers on display. This year, the tulips celebrate International Women's Day — and SF's own Mayor London Breed will be honored with a new variety of tulip. The public is invited to pick a bouquet for free. Read the Examiner's coverage here .

Tulip Festival, 1-4:30 p.m. Saturday, March 4. Union Square, SF. Free. flowerbulbday.com

Night of Ideas

The national Night of Ideas series is coming to San Francisco to answer the question of "more" — what is it good for? Each level of the Main Library will be hosting events exploring the theme, from drag shows to dancers to fashion expos to talk panels. Read the Examiner's coverage of the event here .

Night of Ideas, 7 p.m.-1 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 25 through Saturday, March 4. Main Library, 100 Larkin St. Free. nightofideas.org

Queer skate party

West coast skate and art group Unity is hosting a pop-up get-together for queer people who want to learn how to skate and make some friends in the community. All levels are welcome. Safety gear and instruction are not provided but if you need some tips, don't be afraid to ask for help.

Unity Skate, 2-4 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 25. Waller Skate Park, 751 Stanyan St. Free. @unityskateboarding .