Open in App
San Francisco, CA
See more from this location?
San Francisco Examiner

Five under $20: what to do in San Francisco this week

By Molly HetherwickWikimedia CommonsChris Victorio, SF ExaminerDora Diamant, Unity SkateCourtesy of North Beach Farmer's MarketCourtesy of Night of Ideas,

4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=43yslZ_0kz4wEI300
People wander near blossoming tulips at Queen Wilhelmina Garden in Golden Gate Park on Sunday, March 15, 2020. Chris Victorio, SF Examiner

Veggies and views

A number of farmers' and artisanal markets pop up in The City weekly. This week, visit the North Beach farmers' market for fresh, seasonal produce, picture-perfect San Francisco views of Coit Tower and the Golden Gate Bridge, plus all the great vibes of Little Italy.

North Beach Farmers' Market, 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturdays. 725 Greenwich St. Free. facebook.com

Puzzle swap

Do you have some jigsaw puzzles that are no longer puzzling you? It might be time to pass the box. Join other stumped puzzlers for a community puzzle swap. For each pre-loved puzzle you bring, you can trade for one that is new-to-you. All leftover puzzles will be donated to Community Thrift. The hosts will have a table set up for displays and trades.

Community Puzzle Swap, 2-4 p.m. Sunday, Feb 26. Corner of 22nd and Guerrero. Free. sffuncheap.com

Tulip time

The annual Tulip Festival is returning to Union Square, with 80,000 flowers on display. This year, the tulips celebrate International Women's Day — and SF's own Mayor London Breed will be honored with a new variety of tulip. The public is invited to pick a bouquet for free. Read the Examiner's coverage here .

Tulip Festival, 1-4:30 p.m. Saturday, March 4. Union Square, SF. Free. flowerbulbday.com

Night of Ideas

The national Night of Ideas series is coming to San Francisco to answer the question of "more" — what is it good for? Each level of the Main Library will be hosting events exploring the theme, from drag shows to dancers to fashion expos to talk panels. Read the Examiner's coverage of the event here .

Night of Ideas, 7 p.m.-1 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 25 through Saturday, March 4. Main Library, 100 Larkin St. Free. nightofideas.org

Queer skate party

West coast skate and art group Unity is hosting a pop-up get-together for queer people who want to learn how to skate and make some friends in the community. All levels are welcome. Safety gear and instruction are not provided but if you need some tips, don't be afraid to ask for help.

Unity Skate, 2-4 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 25. Waller Skate Park, 751 Stanyan St. Free. @unityskateboarding .

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local San Francisco, CA newsLocal San Francisco, CA
California's most issued parking ticket is right at home in San Francisco
San Francisco, CA23 hours ago
Drum-Playing Union Square Street Performer Larry ‘Bucket Man’ Hunt Has Died At Age 64
San Francisco, CA20 hours ago
Study: San Francisco's pandemic recovery one of worst in U.S.
San Francisco, CA1 day ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
The Daily 03-01-23 What it looks like inside Coit Tower’s former apartment
San Francisco, CA1 day ago
How cold was Mark Twain's summer in San Francisco?
San Francisco, CA1 day ago
Why Is Towing in SF So Damn Expensive?
San Francisco, CA1 day ago
Seattle bakery Piroshky Piroshky brings its famous pies to Bay Area
San Francisco, CA1 day ago
6 boundary-pushing plays to see in March
San Francisco, CA1 day ago
The Daily 02-28-23 My meal at this landmark SF spot was too expensive to be so bad
San Francisco, CA2 days ago
What’s New In Town This March: Malibu Farm Gets Ready to Open in Tiburon
Tiburon, CA1 day ago
Why construction stopped on a San Francisco skyscraper
San Francisco, CA2 days ago
Dine At The Historic Spot In Northern California Loved By Celebrities And Politicians
San Francisco, CA1 day ago
This wildly popular Berkeley bakery is shutting down for good
Berkeley, CA1 day ago
The SF Union Square Cheesecake Factory is too expensive to be this bad
San Francisco, CA2 days ago
End of an era: San Jose antique shops could disappear
San Jose, CA1 day ago
Tried and true tips for finding an apartment in San Francisco
San Francisco, CA3 days ago
Remember Ave Montague, San Francisco Black Film Festival founder
San Francisco, CA3 days ago
SF to pay hotel $2.9M after lawsuit claims unhoused guests damaged building during pandemic
San Francisco, CA1 day ago
San Francisco Must Close UN Plaza
San Francisco, CA3 days ago
Chick-fil-A to open brand-new Bay Area outpost
Emeryville, CA1 day ago
Larkspur Train/Ferry Connection FAIL
Larkspur, CA1 day ago
Ettan Team Opens Copra Restaurant in San Francisco’s Fillmore District
San Francisco, CA2 days ago
Wife of missing SF radio host ‘JV' shares update
San Francisco, CA14 hours ago
SF places fifth in cities where having a roommate saves the most, study says
San Francisco, CA2 days ago
San Francisco removes barrier to opening drug use sites
San Francisco, CA1 day ago
'Dog of death': The horrific killing of Diane Whipple in San Francisco
San Francisco, CA3 days ago
Bay Area voters' approval of SF political legends Pelosi, Feinstein divided
San Francisco, CA22 hours ago
San Francisco reparations panel on how it decided on $5M per Black person: ‘There wasn’t a math formula'
San Francisco, CA2 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy