Open in App
San Diego, CA
See more from this location?
Inside The Padres

Padres News: Manny Machado Involved in First Pitch Clock Violation of the Spring

By Clint Pasillas,

5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=14NjzM_0kz4jlGF00

Manny makes the wrong kind of history in the first game in the pitch clock era.

Manny Machado will go down in MLB history for a number of great accolades and accomplishments by the time his career is done. But on Friday during the Padres first game of the spring training season, he also became the first player in MLB history to violate the new baseball pitch clock.

Here's a look at the incident.

As the new rule goes, a pitch must be thrown to a batter within 15 seconds with the bases empty. However, that doesn't all fall on the pitcher. Batters must also be in the box and ready to hit within 8 seconds.

Manny didn't quite do that.

He talked about it after coming out of the game admitting that it's going to be a challenge to get used to.

"I'm going to have to make a big adjustment -- I might be down 0-1 a lot this year. It's super fast."

Manny did end up getting 2 hits in the 3-2 Friar loss to the Mariners, but he still made history he'd rather soon forget.

The Padres continue the Cactus League season on Saturday against the White Sox at Camelback Ranch in Glendale, AZ. First pitch is set for 12:10 PM PT.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local San Diego, CA newsLocal San Diego, CA
Dodgers News: Dave Roberts Reacts to Manny Machado Contract Extension
Los Angeles, CA2 days ago
Padres: Juan Soto Says He’s Never Been With A Team This Talented
San Diego, CA2 days ago
Padres News: Manny Machado Sets the Stage for Juan Soto to Stay in San Diego
San Diego, CA1 day ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Padres News: Juan Soto Scratched From San Diego’s Lineup Monday With Injury
San Diego, CA2 days ago
Padres Get Good News After Juan Soto Scratched from Game
San Diego, CA2 days ago
Padres News: Bob Melvin Addresses Loss of Joe Musgrove to Injury
San Diego, CA1 day ago
Padres News: Fernando Tatis Jr "Felt Great' in First Game in 'Like 500 Days'
San Diego, CA1 day ago
Padres News: Bob Melvin Reacts To Ha-Seong Kim's New Swing
San Diego, CA2 days ago
Padres News: Melvin Says Nelson Cruz's Personality 'Demands a Lot of Respect'
San Diego, CA1 hour ago
Padres News: Bob Melvin Talks About RHP Julio Teheran's Opportunity this Spring
San Diego, CA2 days ago
Padres News: Rougned Odor to Get Plenty of Opportunity with So Many Players Away at WBC
San Diego, CA4 hours ago
Padres News: Ryan Weathers Reacts to Joe Musgrove Injury
San Diego, CA1 day ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy