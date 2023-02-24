Padres News: Manny Machado Involved in First Pitch Clock Violation of the Spring

Manny makes the wrong kind of history in the first game in the pitch clock era.

Manny Machado will go down in MLB history for a number of great accolades and accomplishments by the time his career is done. But on Friday during the Padres first game of the spring training season, he also became the first player in MLB history to violate the new baseball pitch clock.

Here's a look at the incident.

As the new rule goes, a pitch must be thrown to a batter within 15 seconds with the bases empty. However, that doesn't all fall on the pitcher. Batters must also be in the box and ready to hit within 8 seconds.

Manny didn't quite do that.

He talked about it after coming out of the game admitting that it's going to be a challenge to get used to.

"I'm going to have to make a big adjustment -- I might be down 0-1 a lot this year. It's super fast."

Manny did end up getting 2 hits in the 3-2 Friar loss to the Mariners, but he still made history he'd rather soon forget.

The Padres continue the Cactus League season on Saturday against the White Sox at Camelback Ranch in Glendale, AZ. First pitch is set for 12:10 PM PT.