Hawkins, TX
Denton Record-Chronicle

Jarvis Christian University president announces retirement

By From Staff Reports,

6 days ago

HAWKINS — In the Smith-Howard Chapel on the campus of Jarvis Christian University, President and CEO Dr. Lester C. Newman announced to faculty, staff and students Thursday that he intends to retire in June. His retirement comes after 47 years in higher education and 11 years at Jarvis.

In April 2012, Newman began his tenure as president and immediately began to do the work necessary to make Jarvis an educational force to be reckoned with. During the past 11 years, “he saved the school from financial peril to operating debt free, turned around low enrollments, and restored Bulldog athletics by growing programs and adding competition in various sports,” according to a press release from the university.”

