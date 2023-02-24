Open in App
Broward County, FL
See more from this location?
May need paid subscription
The Independent

Nursing home chief acquitted in patients' hurricane deaths

By Via AP news wire,

5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3rFdDF_0kz4dqva00

A judge acquitted on Friday a Florida nursing home administrator accused of causing the overheating deaths of nine patients after Hurricane Irma in 2017, saying that his employees had provided care and prosecutors had not proven he should have known their lives were in danger.

Circuit Judge John J. Murphy III dismissed the charges against Jorge Carballo during the third week of his trial, days before it was expected to go to jury. He had faced nine counts of manslaughter, which could have sent him to prison for up to 15 years.

Carballo, 65, was operating the Rehabilitation Center at Hollywood Hills in September 2017 when the storm knocked out power to the 150-bed facility’s air conditioning. Temperatures rose inside the building over two-plus days before the patients started dying.

Carballo's attorney David Frankel had argued that prosecutors had failed to prove beyond a reasonable doubt that their client had acted with reckless disregard for human life or had demonstrated conscious indifference to his patients' safety, two necessary components for conviction.

Prosecutors during their case had “failed to present any substantial proof ... to establish that the conditions at the nursing home from Sunday September 10th until the early morning hours of the 13th were such that it was foreseeable to the Defendant that the residents were in danger of death or great bodily harm,” Frankel argued in his motion for dismissal.

Murphy agreed, saying there is “undisputed evidence” that Carballo's employees had tried to provide care to the patients. Judges have the ability to unilaterally acquit defendants if they believe prosecutors haven't met their burden of proof.

The Broward County State Attorney's Office said they will file a motion on Monday requesting that Murphy reconsider his decision. Among their arguments was that Carballo failed to order the patients evacuated to Memorial Regional Hospital, a large facility directly across the street that still had its air conditioning.

The deceased patients, ranging in age from 57 to 99, had body temperatures of up to 108 degrees Fahrenheit (42 degrees Celsius), paramedics reported.

A state report said that before the storm hit on Sept. 10, 2017, Carballo and his staff made appropriate preparations. They purchased extra food and water and fuel for the generator.

Administrators also participated in statewide conference calls with regulators, including one where then-Gov. Rick Scott said nursing homes should call his cellphone for help.

After the air conditioner failed, Carballo and his facility manager contacted Florida Power & Light seeking restoration. When that didn’t work, they called Scott’s cellphone and county and city officials. No help came.

Fire officials, responding to the deaths, ordered the facility evacuated on the morning of Sept. 13. A few hours later, FPL arrived to make the repair, which took less than 30 minutes.

The facility never reopened.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Florida State newsLocal Florida State
Photos released of vehicle involved in double homicide in Pompano Beach
Pompano Beach, FL23 hours ago
Opa-locka sergeant, who is mayor’s brother, arrested on 3 felony charges
Miramar, FL1 day ago
Teenager who brought stolen, loaded gun to McArthur High School appears in court
Hollywood, FL1 day ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
BSO: ‘They missed a whole bomb in my bag,’ woman says at FLL, landing her in jail
Fort Lauderdale, FL23 hours ago
Three men charged in Pahokee slaying
Pahokee, FL1 day ago
Broward County pastor faces several fraud, grand theft charges after defrauding church
Lauderhill, FL1 day ago
3 men arrested in fatal shooting in November
Pahokee, FL1 day ago
Suspect accused of luring, drugging, raping women in Miami Beach appears in court
Miami Beach, FL2 days ago
PBSO: Woman, 40, killed in shootings during family gathering
West Palm Beach, FL2 days ago
Man found dead after explosive device scare at Boca Raton home
Boca Raton, FL1 day ago
PBSO: 1 dead, 3 injured in shooting
West Palm Beach, FL4 days ago
2 dead, 2 injured in Pompano Beach shooting
Pompano Beach, FL3 days ago
Manatee Patrol rescues man drifting in Palm Beach Inlet
West Palm Beach, FL4 days ago
Police identify victim killed during shooting in Lauderhill
Lauderhill, FL2 days ago
New Broward homeless shelter is a no-go as the county faces a housing crisis
Fort Lauderdale, FL5 days ago
TWO KILLED, TWO INJURED IN LATE NIGHT POMPANO BEACH SHOOTING
Pompano Beach, FL3 days ago
1 dead, 3 injured in shooting near West Palm Beach, sheriff says. Here's what we know.
West Palm Beach, FL4 days ago
WHERE IS MINDI NEWMAN? HUSBAND REPORTS MISSING BOYNTON WOMAN TO POLICE
Boynton Beach, FL7 days ago
Corey Jones family, Palm Beach Gardens reach settlement 7 years after police shooting
Palm Beach Gardens, FL5 days ago
Surveillance video captures chaos of Pompano Beach quadruple shooting
Pompano Beach, FL3 days ago
28-year-old woman reported missing from Pembroke Pines found in good health
Pembroke Pines, FL4 days ago
2 people taken to hospital after house fire
Palm Springs, FL4 days ago
KINGS POINT DOUBLE DEATH, LATEST ON CRASH, FIRE
Delray Beach, FL6 days ago
Search underway for 28-year-old woman reported missing from Pembroke Pines
Pembroke Pines, FL4 days ago
Boca Raton Police Bomb Squad On Scene Of Suspicious Device, Palmetto Park Rd. Closed
Boca Raton, FL1 day ago
Florida's Turnpike near Glades Road reopens following crash
Boca Raton, FL5 days ago
'It’s just sad': Boynton Beach landscaper says neighbor dumping roof tiles, manure and landfill
Boynton Beach, FL5 days ago
ANOTHER CRITICAL CRASH IN KINGS POINT, THIS TIME BUS AND SENIOR CITIZEN
Delray Beach, FL6 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy