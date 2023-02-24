Open in App
Augusta, GA
Georgia Woman 'Purposefully' Damages Restaurant Over Missing Biscuits

By Logan DeLoye,

5 days ago
Photo: Getty Images North America

A Georgia woman was so upset about the missing biscuits that she ordered from an Augusta Popeyes, that she "purposefully" crashed her car into the entrance of the restaurant . According to FOX5 Atlanta , if it were not for debris stopping the car from crashing further into the restaurant, more damage to both the building and the vehicle could have occurred. The crime took place on Saturday night around 7:45 p.m. when 50-year-old Belinda H. Miller noticed that she did not received the biscuits that she ordered. Even though the mistake was corrected and she was ultimately given her biscuits, she still chose to crash her car into the building.

Police were immediately called to the scene following the incident. The Augusta Chronicle mentioned that Miller crashed right into an entrance of the restaurant where an employee was standing nearby. The employee moved out of the way just in time and no one was injured as a result. After crashing into the entrance, Miller fled the scene and started driving South on Gordon Highway. Police were able to track her back to her house where they found the damaged car parked in the driveway.

Miller has since been arrested for "first-degree criminal damage to property and aggravated assault."

