The Blade

Swimming tracker: Local updates from OHSAA Division II state finals

By By Michael Burwell / The Blade,

5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3fBhwT_0kz4acdb00

CANTON. Ohio — Here are updates for Toledo-area swimmers Friday during the OHSAA Division II finals at C.T. Branin Natatorium.

D-II state finals come to an end

The Division II state swimming finals ended with several area teams posting top-15 finishes. Port Clinton’s girls were seventh with 105 points, while Oak Harbor was 11th with 64. Napoleon placed 15th with 51. Oak Harbor led area boys teams by finishing 14th with 49 points. The Division I state swimming finals will begin at 3 p.m. Saturday.

Oak Harbor boys 12th in 400 free relay

Oak Harbor seniors Karson Lajti, Nathan Buderer, and Karter Lajti, as well as freshman Austin Sorg, teamed up for a 12th-place finish in the boys 400 freestyle relay in 3:18.84.

Port Clinton caps off solid performance with 7th-place finish

Port Clinton’s girls team concluded a solid showing with a seventh-place finish in the 400 freestyle relay. Junior Kami Periat, junior Alexa Taylor, senior Zoey Barr, and senior Carlie Blaesing finished in 3:38.31, missing out on fifth place by just over two-tenths of a second.

Oak Harbor duo place in 100 breaststroke

Oak Harbor junior Skyler Turner finished fifth in 1:06.07, while classmate Alyse Sorg was 14th in 1:07.71 in the girls 100 breaststroke.

Foster 8th in 100 back

Maumee Valley Country Day junior Tyler Foster finished eighth in the boys 100 backstroke in 53.10.

Port Clinton’s Periat wins state title in 100 back

Port Clinton junior Kami Periat dominated the field in winning a state title in the girls 100 backstroke by more than one second. Periat finished in 54.32 for her first state championship. Oak Harbor junior Paige Krupp placed 16th in the event in 59.78.

Napoleon boys 11th in 200 free relay

Napoleon’s boys 200 freestyle relay of senior Masen Switzer, sophomore Nicholas Flowers, senior Alex Gyde, and senior Brett Bostelman placed 11th in 1:30.70. Oak Harbor’s team was disqualified in the “B” finals.

Two area teams top 7 in girls 200 free relay

Port Clinton junior Kami Periat, junior Alexa Taylor, sophomore Shianne Lieske, and senior Carlie Blaesing finished third in the girls 200 freestyle relay in 1:38.65, while Oak Harbor juniors Skyler Turner, Paige Krupp, Marissa Mapes, and Alyse Sorg teamed up to place seventh in 1:40.02.

Napoleon’s Nagel places 12th in 100 free

Napoleon sophomore Hannah Nagel finished the girls 100 freestyle in 53.45 to finish 12th overall.

Sorg 9th in 100 fly

Oak Harbor freshman Austin Sorg won the “B” final en route to placing ninth in the boys 100 butterfly in 51.74.

Archbold’s Theobold posts best finish

In her third appearance at the state swim meet, Archbold junior Elizabeth Theobold earned her top finish after placing seventh in the 100 butterfly in 58.60. Theobold was 16th in the event last season and 11th two years ago. She also had a 12th-place finish in the 100 breaststroke as a freshman.

Port Clinton’s Periat 3rd in 50 free

For the third straight year, Port Clinton junior Kami Periat posted a top-10 finish in the girls 50 freestyle. Periat placed third in 23.54 after being seeded tied for first from Thursday’s prelims with a 23.48. The Redskins’ standout was second in the event a year ago and 10th as a freshman.

Area girls duo finish strong in 50 free “B” final

A pair of underclassmen posted solid finishes in the girls 50 freestyle “B” final. Napoleon sophomore Hannah Nagel finished second in the race and placed 10th overall in 24.09, while Bryan freshman Nora Kunsman was right behind in 11th in 24.15.

Oak Harbor’s Turner 13th in girls 200 IM

Oak Harbor’s Skyler Turner placed 13th in the girls 200 individual medley. The Rockets’ junior finished in 2:11.31.

MVCD’s Foster 14th in 200 free

Maumee Valley Country Day junior Tyler Foster opened his state meet by placing 14th in the boys 200 freestyle in 1:47.50.

Oak Harbor boys 200 medley relay 4th

Oak Harbor’s boys team got off to a strong start with a fourth-place finish in the 200 medley relay. Seniors Karter Lajti, Karson Lajti, Keegan Witt, and freshman Austin Sorg finished in 1:37.26.

Oak Harbor 9th in girls 200 medley

The Oak Harbor quartet of juniors Paige Krupp, Alyse Sorg, Skyler Turner, and Marissa Mapes placed ninth in 1:50.27 to open the meet.

