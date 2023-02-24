Open in App
Upland, CA
See more from this location?
KNX 1070 News Radio

6th grade students hand out racist cards to Black classmate

By Lauren Barry,

5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=29uu0c_0kz4Zq8i00

A California school district has issued a statement after reports that children bullied at least one other student by giving them cards with racist phrases and images on them.

“The Upland Unified School District (UUSD) is deeply disheartened about the recent student incident of racist bullying by students that took place within our community,” it said Thursday.

According to CBS News , the handmade cards featured messages such as “to my favorite cotton picker” and “favorite monkey.”

“The words really hurt,” said Parent-Teacher Association President Robin Allen, per the outlet. “These are words that hurt. They’re racist and derogatory terms.”

In the school district’s message, it clarified that the cards were not part of a school assignment or activity and that staff was not aware that the cards were being made. It also said that “progressive discipline was enacted,” and that there is an ongoing investigation into the incident. There may be further response from the district going forward.

“We extend our heartfelt sympathies to the student who was targeted by their peers and express our sincere regret that such hurtful behavior occurred,” it said.

CBS News reported that “in addition to the hateful cards, parent Rome Douglas said his child received a card of a Black person hanging from a tree,” and that his “12-year-old daughter was one of the several biracial and Black students at Pepper Tree Elementary to be taunted with these notes.”

A fact sheet from Upland said that “two students gave two hand-drawn cards to one student,” and that they “did not give cards to any other.” It said that parents alerted staff at Pepper Tree School the weekend of Feb. 4.

“On Monday, February 6, the first day back in school, the principal immediately launched an investigation,” said the district. “Parents of the students that drew the cards were notified. Contact was attempted with the parent of the student that received the card.”

Due to the notes, parents of three students pulled their children out of class for more than a week, said the CBS report.

Upland included a list of efforts it has made towards diversity and inclusion in its response to the racist bullying. This list included updates to school policy and the development of an equity task force, among others.

“We will continue the important work of creating positive classroom climates and use our data surrounding equitable learning to create change,” said the school district, which also listed future efforts it intends to take on.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local California State newsLocal California State
California mother sues school district for allegedly secretly transforming her child's gender
Chico, CA19 days ago
Parents speak out against school canceling honors classes in the name of equity: 'It's not working'
Culver City, CA9 days ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Florida teacher uses 6th grade black students as 'props' and makes white classmates bow down to them
Orlando, FL6 days ago
Teacher resigns over racist Black History Month display
Bexley, OH18 days ago
A Texas Student's School Dress Code Violation Went Viral & TikTokers Are Calling It 'Sexist'
Amarillo, TX16 days ago
N.J. teacher quits after uproar over student’s recording of her profanity-laced tirade in class
Winslow Township, NJ13 days ago
District abolishes urinals for middle schoolers to appease outrage on transgender bathroom policies
Milford, NH18 days ago
San Antonio mother outraged after son’s blood was drawn at MacArthur High School without permission
San Antonio, TX12 days ago
Dixon student in racist Instagram post says friend asked him to pose for Black History Month
Dixon, CA26 days ago
Black Auburn University Students Accused Of ‘Blatant Anti-White Racism’ Over Alleged List Of Slurs
Auburn, AL16 days ago
Bexley father plans to sue district if action isn't taken after racist incident
Bexley, OH20 days ago
Woman tells middle school students to get into her car in front of police officer
Cumberland, RI14 days ago
Why a local school is fielding comments about an 8-year-old boy’s outfit: I-Team
Howard, OH26 days ago
Maine Mom Seeks Answers to Why her 13 year old Daughters Public School Kept her Gender Transition a Secret
Damariscotta, ME16 days ago
Parents upset with Bryant Schools' response after they say cheerleader was harassed
Bryant, AR26 days ago
Transgender teacher dismissed for sharing 'inappropriate' TikTok videos with Maine middle school students
Portland, ME29 days ago
Teacher on leave after allegedly having white students bow to black students
Orlando, FL5 days ago
9-year-old Black prodigy has already begun college – but schools often fail to recognize highly talented Black students
Columbus, OH22 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy