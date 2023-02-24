6th grade students hand out racist cards to Black classmate

A California school district has issued a statement after reports that children bullied at least one other student by giving them cards with racist phrases and images on them.

“The Upland Unified School District (UUSD) is deeply disheartened about the recent student incident of racist bullying by students that took place within our community,” it said Thursday.

According to CBS News , the handmade cards featured messages such as “to my favorite cotton picker” and “favorite monkey.”

“The words really hurt,” said Parent-Teacher Association President Robin Allen, per the outlet. “These are words that hurt. They’re racist and derogatory terms.”

In the school district’s message, it clarified that the cards were not part of a school assignment or activity and that staff was not aware that the cards were being made. It also said that “progressive discipline was enacted,” and that there is an ongoing investigation into the incident. There may be further response from the district going forward.

“We extend our heartfelt sympathies to the student who was targeted by their peers and express our sincere regret that such hurtful behavior occurred,” it said.

CBS News reported that “in addition to the hateful cards, parent Rome Douglas said his child received a card of a Black person hanging from a tree,” and that his “12-year-old daughter was one of the several biracial and Black students at Pepper Tree Elementary to be taunted with these notes.”

A fact sheet from Upland said that “two students gave two hand-drawn cards to one student,” and that they “did not give cards to any other.” It said that parents alerted staff at Pepper Tree School the weekend of Feb. 4.

“On Monday, February 6, the first day back in school, the principal immediately launched an investigation,” said the district. “Parents of the students that drew the cards were notified. Contact was attempted with the parent of the student that received the card.”

Due to the notes, parents of three students pulled their children out of class for more than a week, said the CBS report.

Upland included a list of efforts it has made towards diversity and inclusion in its response to the racist bullying. This list included updates to school policy and the development of an equity task force, among others.

“We will continue the important work of creating positive classroom climates and use our data surrounding equitable learning to create change,” said the school district, which also listed future efforts it intends to take on.