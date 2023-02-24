Social media reacts to conflicting reports about ION's involvement with the Pac-12

Upon further review it appears that the Pac-12 will not share a network with Law and Order...Unless...

The Pac-12 media rights saga just took the turn of the century on Friday, as a jaw dropping report by Action Network's Brett McMurphy not only downplayed Apple's involvement with the Pac-12, but also threw out a new suitor.

One that is typically associated with what parents watch after a long day of work in ION, which is most known for airing programs such as Hawaii-Five-0, Law and Order SVU, and Bluebloods.

The report sent social media into a frenzy, with Pac-12 fans saying their goodbyes to the conference, while others joked about Pac-12 After Dark interfering with a new episode of Law and Order SVU. That was until The Athletic's Stewart Mandel refuted the report by McMurphy of ION's involvement.

The real players for the Pac-12's media rights are still believed to be ESPN, Amazon, and Apple but to say this wasn't an eventful chapter in the saga would be a lie. Here are some of the best reactions about the Pac-12's brief entanglement with ION.