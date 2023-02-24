Open in App
Chicago, IL
See more from this location?
CBS Chicago

Inflation, rising prices continue to hit hard for Chicago businesses, like Manny's Deli

By Tara Molina,

5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0KvWO3_0kz4M5mr00

Restaurant owners getting hit with costs of rising inflation 02:31

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Inflation is heating back up, with the Federal Reserve's inflation gauge rising the highest we've seen in months. Consumer prices continue to rise.

Experts tell CBS News it's a sign high inflation still has a hold on the economy , despite the Fed's efforts to tame it.

Chicago restaurant owners tell CBS 2's Tara Molina they are getting hit twice, because of continued rising food costs, rising prices in general, and customers who – because of the uptick in costs across the board – can't afford to eat out at restaurants as often.

There's a reason Chicago institution Manny's Deli has been rolling with the punches since 1942.

"Over 80 years of business, we've kind of learned how to deal with ups and downs, and it's just unfortunate that the last three years there have been so many downs," said Manny's Deli owner Dan Raskin.

But the hit that keeps coming? Rising costs.

"Coffee prices are going up. Meat prices are going up. We just got something our bread is going up. So it's nonstop all the time," Raskin said. "To keep Manny's what it is, we have to keep buying the same high quality that we're buying."

When Raskin heard the Federal Reserve's preferred inflation gauge ticked back up?

"It's painful," Raskin said. "In the restaurant business, there's only like a 3-4% take-home at the end of the day."

Friday's report shows consumer prices up .6% from December to January, way up from the .2% increase the month before. On a year-over-year basis, prices are up 5.4%.

The consumer price index shows, year over year, consumer prices went up 6.4% in January, down from the summer, but much higher than the Fed's 2% inflation target.

And when people see price increases across the board, budgets change, and everyone is affected.

"Instead of coming here once a month, they're coming here every six months. And in the end of the year, that matters," Raskin said.

A spokesperson for the Greater Chicago Food depository said their network of food banks served 24% more households last month than the same time last year, with grocery prices up nearly 12% over the last 12 months.

At a time when food prices remain elevated, we worry that the ending of the emergency SNAP benefits that families have been relying on since April 2020 will take SNAP participants by surprise and seriously impact their ability to put food on the table. Food insecurity remains well above pre-pandemic levels with 1 in 5 households in the Chicago Metro area struggling to make ends meet. Our network of partner food pantries and meal programs served 24% more households in January 2023 than the same time last year.

Inflation may be showing signs of stabilizing, but recent consumer price index reports show that food prices remain high. Food at home index (grocery store food) remains in the double digits, rising 11.8% over the last 12 months. It will be a while before families will see some relief at the grocery store.

We, and our community partners, are bracing to meet an elevated need come March, when SNAP participants will start seeing their monthly benefits return to pre-pandemic levels. The Food Depository will work even harder to keep our partner sites stocked with healthy, nutritious food and we remain as committed as ever to providing the support our neighbors need during times of hardship. We are able to do this thanks to the continued generosity of our supporters.

In the meantime, we urge our neighbors in need to visit our website at chicagosfoodbank.org/SNAPEA for more information and to get connected to the Food Depository's Benefits Outreach Team. The Team offers bi-lingual services and will help explore other benefits programs that callers might be eligible for such as WIC and LIHEAP. People can also locate their nearest food pantry to access free emergency food.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Chicago, IL newsLocal Chicago, IL
Temporary boost to SNAP benefits ends Wednesday
Chicago, IL1 day ago
Eli Lilly to slash the price of insulin drugs to $35
Chicago, IL22 hours ago
Fulton Market Meets California Wine Country For Lettuce Entertain You’s Latest
Chicago, IL2 days ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
John Lausch resigns as Chicago’s top federal prosecutor
Chicago, IL22 hours ago
Phoenix Flame Opening New Location in Rolling Meadows
Rolling Meadows, IL21 hours ago
SNAP benefits Chicago: Officials warn residents of food program changes starting in March
Chicago, IL3 days ago
Today In The Culture, February 27, 2023: Loop Fastest-Growing Residential Neighborhood | 16″ On Center Names Culinary Director | Dumping Dilbert
Chicago, IL3 days ago
Suburban manufacturer buys slice of local pizza chain
Chicago Heights, IL1 day ago
Geoffrey Baer Explores ‘The Most Beautiful Places in Chicago’ in New WTTW Show
Chicago, IL2 days ago
Analysis: How Lightfoot went from political rock star to rock bottom
Chicago, IL1 day ago
The weather is nice, but don’t forget we’re doomed
Chicago, IL2 days ago
This Female Pitmaster is Redefining Midwest BBQ in Chicago and Beyond
Chicago, IL3 days ago
La Spata likely headed to runoff against Royko in 1st Ward race
Chicago, IL1 day ago
Andy's Frozen Custard opens in Chicago suburb
La Grange Park, IL2 days ago
Federal raid in Chicago suburb tied to Covid-19 loan fraud
Chicago, IL2 days ago
O'Hare Airport ending rideshare pickups at Terminal 5
Chicago, IL2 days ago
Chicago weather: Winter storm forecast for Friday, with potential for more snow
Chicago, IL1 day ago
11 Best Brunch Places in Chicago
Chicago, IL14 hours ago
Who Did Your Ward Vote For? See How All 50 Wards Voted in the 2023 Chicago Mayoral Election
Chicago, IL1 day ago
Chicago's Loop becoming more residential as more people move downtown, data shows
Chicago, IL5 days ago
Latest Chicago Mayoral Poll Shows Vallas in Lead, 3 Candidates Vying For Second Place and Runoff Likely
Chicago, IL3 days ago
'Solstice' interactive exhibit at Navy Pier opens Wednesday
Chicago, IL1 day ago
Police searching for woman who attacked man at CTA Red Line platform in Greater Grand Crossing
Chicago, IL9 hours ago
Brief Touchdowns Reported in Parts of Chicago Area Amid Several Possible Illinois Tornadoes
Chicago, IL3 days ago
Chicago mayoral election LIVE: Vallas, Johnson to face off in runoff after Lightfoot concedes
Chicago, IL1 day ago
Evanston non-profit's lesson plans for youth evolving in post-pandemic world
Evanston, IL6 hours ago
O'Hare rideshare will no longer pick up at Terminal 5 starting Monday
Chicago, IL5 days ago
Lightning-fast burglar is raiding downtown businesses, Chicago police say (video)
Chicago, IL2 days ago
After Lightfoot ousts homeless, CTA resumes ORD ‘L’ service suspended for “cleaning”
Chicago, IL2 days ago
The Best Breakfast In Illinois Is Served At This Iconic Hole-In-The-Wall Restaurant
Stickney, IL2 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy