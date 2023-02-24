Open in App
Plantation, FL
See more from this location?
Scorebook Live

American Heritage girls capture Florida 5A state soccer championship in PKs

By Lynn Ramsey,

6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3y51Ks_0kz4Lptt00

DELAND, Florida – Jillian Miliffe made five saves in regulation, then a save of Mariner’s last penalty kick Friday to help the Plantation American Heritage Patriots dethrone the 5A champion Tritons, 4-2, in penalty kicks in the FHSAA Class 5A girls soccer state final.

Samantha Villaverde, Courtney Caruso, Amanda Caines and Nyema Freeman each scored in penalty kicks after regulation and two 10-minute overtime periods went scoreless.

American Heritage goalkeeper Jillian Miliffe lofts up the 5A championship trophy as coach Cindy Marcial and the Patriots celebrate their 0-0 4-2pk win over Mariner.

Photo by Lynn Ramsey

American Heritage (18-2-2) won its 12th title and sixth under coach Cindy Marcial. Marcial lauded the family atmosphere the Patriots showed as they tried to win their first title since 2019.

Sisters Nyema and Zahira Freeman and sisters Ava and Isabelle Cipolla lead the defense, while Dori Johnson and Janae Johnson also helped hold Mariner scoreless.

“We have three sets of sisters on our team, we have an aunt and a niece,” Marcial said. “This is a really family-bonded team. Last year I graduated 11 seniors. People said there’s no way you guys were going to win. Every day these girls trained and trained. A lot of missed opportunities. But you know what? When we were going to PKs, I knew we were going to win. We’d practiced that for two months.”

American Heritage drew the first kick each round. Villaverde beat the keeper low left to put American Heritage up 1-0, then Mariner’s Sarah Paddock answered with a kick into the high-right corner.

Caruso and Mariner’s Ryleigh Acosta each made it 2-2. But after Caines beat the keeper right, Gloria Quintanilla hit one off the right post to leave the Patriots up 3-2.

Freeman then beat the keeper low left to clinch the victory.

“Lining up, I had a vision of us celebrating when the game was over,” Freeman said. “The shot before me, the girl missed it, so there was a lot of pressure on me to make it. I knew I should do it for my team.”

Miliffe’s last save capped a state final where she had five saves, several in the second half. She made a diving save off a shot by Mariner’s Caroline Pelkofski, a shot that was obstructed.

Then she made a kick save on a shot from Pelkofski with 1:54 left in the second overtime.

“I follow the way they followed the ball,” Miliffe said. “If they looked more one side, I went to the other side.”

Marcial added, “Jillian making that huge save in the end, great job. Then tipping the ball on the PKs, (the game ball) is going to her.”

Mariner keeper Lataya Simmons equalled Miliffe in holding the Patriots scoreless through 100 minutes. Simmons had nine saves. Simmons snagged an American Heritage corner kick in a crowd just before the first-half water break.

“We were just trying to stay in our shape and make sure we won our 50-50 balls,” Mariner coach Jami Hagy said.

About halfway through the second half, the Patriots started moving more players forward and testing Mariner’s defense.

The Patriots missed a chance just toward the end of regulation. Samantha Villaverde passed to an open Nyema Freeman, however, she was whistled offside with 15 seconds left in regulation.

Villaverde and Freeman almost connected again early in the first overtime, but Simmons beat Freeman to Villaverde’s pass.

Mariner kept a forward and two midfielders forward to pressure each American Heritage pass. Mariner freshman Carly Paz shot, but Patriots defender Victoria Burns blocked the shot. Paz corralled the rebound and shot again, but senior defender Nyema Freeman cleared the shot with 4:37 left in the half.

Hagy said the Tritons were without four injured starters.

“They’re hard workers,” Hagy said. “Even when we were down a player, you could see the fight in them. I’m extra proud of this team.”

American Heritage - Mariner Girls Soccer Interviews 2-24-2023 (; 5:26)
Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Florida State newsLocal Florida State
Max Edwards out as head football coach at Miami Northwestern after nine seasons
Miami, FL1 day ago
Chaminade-Madonna to face Miami Central in must-see Week 5 matchup of 2023 season
Miami, FL2 days ago
Corey Jones family, Palm Beach Gardens reach settlement 7 years after police shooting
Palm Beach Gardens, FL5 days ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Anti-Semitic graffiti found on a building in West Boca Raton
Boca Raton, FL3 days ago
Flying Insects Lead To Forced Closure Of Boca Raton French Restaurant
Boca Raton, FL4 days ago
‘I’m so thankful’: Mother of 3, other families given keys to new Habitat homes in SW Miami-Dade
Miami, FL4 days ago
Body of woman found inside vehicle at park in North Miami Beach
North Miami Beach, FL4 days ago
ROADBLOCK: I-95 To Close In Delray Beach, Boca Raton Monday Night
Boca Raton, FL3 days ago
TRI-RAIL HITS, KILLS MAN IN DELRAY BEACH
Delray Beach, FL4 days ago
THIS IDYLLIC FLORIDA CITY IS A HIDDEN GEM NEAR PALM BEACH, AND JUST AS CHIC AND HAPPENING
West Palm Beach, FL8 days ago
Surveillance video captures chaos of Pompano Beach quadruple shooting
Pompano Beach, FL3 days ago
28-year-old woman reported missing from Pembroke Pines found in good health
Pembroke Pines, FL4 days ago
Teenager who brought stolen, loaded gun to McArthur High School appears in court
Hollywood, FL2 days ago
ANOTHER CRITICAL CRASH IN KINGS POINT, THIS TIME BUS AND SENIOR CITIZEN
Delray Beach, FL6 days ago
BSO: ‘They missed a whole bomb in my bag,’ woman says at FLL, landing her in jail
Fort Lauderdale, FL1 day ago
VIDEO: Thieves steal $30K in jewelry from Florida mall, police say
Fort Lauderdale, FL4 days ago
2 dead, 2 injured in Pompano Beach shooting
Pompano Beach, FL3 days ago
Man found dead after explosive device scare at Boca Raton home
Boca Raton, FL2 days ago
This Sexy Steakhouse Is Making Waves in the Palm Beach Restaurant Scene
Palm Beach, FL7 days ago
Wellington Elementary School teacher arrested after Boynton man dies in December crash
Boynton Beach, FL6 days ago
KINGS POINT DOUBLE DEATH, LATEST ON CRASH, FIRE
Delray Beach, FL6 days ago
Crews rescue man found trapped inside Salvation Army donation box in Fort Lauderdale
Fort Lauderdale, FL5 days ago
New Boca Raton Restaurant Already Cited For Health Issues
Boca Raton, FL9 days ago
Hollywood police seek ATV rider they say ran over officer, ran off
Hollywood, FL9 days ago
18-year-old man found dead after targeted attack at a park in West Palm Beach
West Palm Beach, FL8 days ago
2 people taken to hospital after house fire
Palm Springs, FL4 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy