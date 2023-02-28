Marilyn Mosby's perjury and mortgage fraud trial slated to start in November

Marilyn Mosby's perjury and mortgage fraud trial slated to start on Halloween 00:23

BALTIMORE -- Former Baltimore City's State's Attorney Marilyn Mosby will head to court in November, according to court documents.

The documents show that all parties involved in Mosby's perjury and mortgage fraud lawsuit will attend pretrial filings and proceedings in the months leading up to the trial, which is scheduled for Nov. 2. Jury selection will begin on Halloween, Oct. 31.

Maryland's former top prosecutor faces two counts each of perjury and mortgage fraud in federal court. She left office at the end of 2022.

Federal prosecutors contend that Mosby lied about experiencing adverse financial conditions in 2020 as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic to make two early withdrawals from her city-managed retirement account.

She is accused of using about $80,000 to make down payments on two Florida vacation properties.

Earlier this year, her trial was delayed for a third time after her six-lawyer defense team asked to quit the case .

Mosby's trial was most recently scheduled for March 27.

The pretrial schedule includes the following dates:

• May 1, 2023, deadline for the parties to meet-and-confer regarding expert witnesses and

pretrial motions

• June 1, 2023, deadline for expert disclosures

• June 30, 2023, deadline for the filing of pretrial motions and for supplemental expert

disclosures

• July 14, 2023, deadline for the filing of responses to pretrial motions and for the filing of

motions to exclude experts and supplement expert disclosures

• July 21, 2023, deadline for the filing of replies to pretrial motions

• July 28, 2023, deadline for the filing of responses to motions to exclude experts and

supplement expert disclosures

• August 4, 2023, deadline for the filing of replies to motions to exclude experts and

supplement expert disclosures.

• September 8, 2023, motions hearing

• September 15, 2023, deadline to file motions in limine and to submit jointly proposed jury

instructions, a jointly proposed verdict form and jointly proposed voir dire

• September 29, 2023, deadline to file responses to motions in limine

• October 6, 2023, deadline to file replies to motions in limine

• October 20, 2023, hearing on motions in limine and pretrial conference

• October 30, 2023, final pretrial conference