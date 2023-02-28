Marilyn Mosby's perjury and mortgage fraud trial slated to start in November
By CBS Baltimore Staff,
BALTIMORE -- Former Baltimore City's State's Attorney Marilyn Mosby will head to court in November, according to court documents.
The documents show that all parties involved in Mosby's perjury and mortgage fraud lawsuit will attend pretrial filings and proceedings in the months leading up to the trial, which is scheduled for Nov. 2. Jury selection will begin on Halloween, Oct. 31.
Maryland's former top prosecutor faces two counts each of perjury and mortgage fraud in federal court. She left office at the end of 2022.
Federal prosecutors contend that Mosby lied about experiencing adverse financial conditions in 2020 as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic to make two early withdrawals from her city-managed retirement account.
She is accused of using about $80,000 to make down payments on two Florida vacation properties.
