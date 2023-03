goldderby.com

‘SNL’ 5-Timers Club: Who has hosted ‘Saturday Night Live’ at least five times? By Misty HollandMarcus James Dixon, 7 days ago

By Misty HollandMarcus James Dixon, 7 days ago

The “SNL” 5-Timers Club has been around since December 1990, when Tom Hanks joked in his monologue that a person’s fifth time hosting is when ...