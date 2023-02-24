Dunleavy introduces bill to improve occupational licensing reciprocity with other states

Gov. Mike Dunleavy introduced SB83 to provide people who work in a licensed occupation and who are licensed in another state the ability to get a temporary, limited license so they can begin working in Alaska sooner.

The bill will allow individuals with “clean licenses” in other states to work up to 180 days while completing final requirements for Alaska licensure.

The bill covers more than three dozen licensed occupations, ranging from barbers and hairdressers to pharmacists and nurses.

“For people who want to live, work and play in the most beautiful state in the country, nowhere competes with Alaska,” Dunleavy said. “Making sure that qualified professionals who come to Alaska can get to work right away is important for both attracting skilled workers and meeting workforce needs.”

The bill establishes limited reciprocity for qualified practitioners who hold substantially equivalent licenses in other states or in Canada.

The measure will benefit both employers and workers by reducing wait times, lost revenue and frustration.

About one in four employed Americans work in a licensed occupation.