What You Need To Know If You Got That Flash Flood Alert

If you are current in an area shaded above, a flash flood warning is in effect for you (Courtesy WARN (Warning, Alert & Response Network))

At 2:16 pm today (Friday, Feb. 24) the National Weather Service in Oxnard issued a flash flood warning for large swaths of Santa Barbara, Ventura and Los Angeles counties.

The loud, impossible to ignore alert was distributed to cell phones all across the region (and outside areas of concern) via the Wireless Emergency Alert System.

"Think of it as flooding but you turn up the dial. It's a bit more dangerous," said Lisa Phillips, meteorologist with the NWS who issued the alert.

The alert is in place until 10 p.m, and warns that the following locations could experience flash flooding:



Los Angeles County

Burbank

Griffith Park

Universal City

North Hollywood

Pasadena

Hollywood

Downtown Los Angeles

Van Nuys

Beverly Hills

Alhambra

Mount Wilson

Encino

Northridge

Santa Clarita

Chatsworth

Woodland Hills

Whittier

West Covina

Glendora

San Dimas

Ventura and Santa Barbara counties

Thousand Oaks

Simi Valley

Santa Barbara

Camarillo

Lompoc

Fillmore

Ojai

Montecito

Santa Ynez

Point Conception

Chatsworth

Moorpark

Santa Paula

Carpinteria

Solvang

Vandenberg Air Force Base

Summerland

Isla Vista

Rincon Point

La Conchita.

This alert includes all recent burn scars. The NWS alert says that as much as four inches of rain is expected to fall on locations below 4,500 feet in the coming hours.

What to know about these warnings

Here's an excerpt from our guide to understanding flood warnings:



Flood advisories are how the NWS begins to raise the alarm. The goal is to give people enough time to take action.

are how the NWS begins to raise the alarm. The goal is to give people enough time to take action. Flood watches are your indicators to get prepared to move.

are your indicators to get prepared to move. A flood warning is issued when a hazardous weather event is imminent or already happening. When one is issued for your area, you need to get to higher ground immediately.

is issued when a hazardous weather event is imminent or already happening. When one is issued for your area, you need to get to higher ground immediately. A flash flood warning is issued when a flash flood is coming or in progress. Flash floods are sudden and violent floods that can start within minutes.

Important life-saving information about driving through flooded roads

Don't do it.

As L.A.. City Fire Captain Erik Scott told our newsroom last month during the first storms of the year:

"If you can't see the ground beneath you, when you're driving, don't drive through that area."

From our guide: What You Should Do If You End Up Driving In A Flooded Area

