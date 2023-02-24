Open in App
Los Angeles County, CA
See more from this location?
LAist

What You Need To Know If You Got That Flash Flood Alert

By Jacob Margolis,

5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2unqK2_0kz4EGhH00
If you are current in an area shaded above, a flash flood warning is in effect for you (Courtesy WARN (Warning, Alert & Response Network))

At 2:16 pm today (Friday, Feb. 24) the National Weather Service in Oxnard issued a flash flood warning for large swaths of Santa Barbara, Ventura and Los Angeles counties.

The loud, impossible to ignore alert was distributed to cell phones all across the region (and outside areas of concern) via the Wireless Emergency Alert System.

"Think of it as flooding but you turn up the dial. It's a bit more dangerous," said Lisa Phillips, meteorologist with the NWS who issued the alert.

The alert is in place until 10 p.m, and warns that the following locations could experience flash flooding:

Los Angeles County

  • Burbank
  • Griffith Park
  • Universal City
  • North Hollywood
  • Pasadena
  • Hollywood
  • Downtown Los Angeles
  • Van Nuys
  • Beverly Hills
  • Alhambra
  • Mount Wilson
  • Encino
  • Northridge
  • Santa Clarita
  • Chatsworth
  • Woodland Hills
  • Whittier
  • West Covina
  • Glendora
  • San Dimas

Ventura and Santa Barbara counties

  • Thousand Oaks
  • Simi Valley
  • Santa Barbara
  • Camarillo
  • Lompoc
  • Fillmore
  • Ojai
  • Montecito
  • Santa Ynez
  • Point Conception
  • Chatsworth
  • Moorpark
  • Santa Paula
  • Carpinteria
  • Solvang
  • Vandenberg Air Force Base
  • Summerland
  • Isla Vista
  • Rincon Point
  • La Conchita.

This alert includes all recent burn scars. The NWS alert says that as much as four inches of rain is expected to fall on locations below 4,500 feet in the coming hours.

What to know about these warnings

Here's an excerpt from our guide to understanding flood warnings:

  • Flood advisories are how the NWS begins to raise the alarm. The goal is to give people enough time to take action.
  • Flood watches are your indicators to get prepared to move.
  • A flood warning is issued when a hazardous weather event is imminent or already happening. When one is issued for your area, you need to get to higher ground immediately.
  • A flash flood warning is issued when a flash flood is coming or in progress. Flash floods are sudden and violent floods that can start within minutes.

Read more : Flash Flood Warnings? Watches? Here’s What You Need To Know

Important life-saving information about driving through flooded roads

Don't do it.

As L.A.. City Fire Captain Erik Scott told our newsroom last month during the first storms of the year:

"If you can't see the ground beneath you, when you're driving, don't drive through that area."

From our guide: What You Should Do If You End Up Driving In A Flooded Area

This story originally appeared on LAist.com .

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Los Angeles County, CA newsLocal Los Angeles County, CA
"Southern California Braces for Third Phase of Intense Rain and Snowfall"
Riverside, CA1 day ago
Lighter storm expected to hit through Wednesday
Santa Clarita, CA2 days ago
Avalanche Blocks Road in Mount Baldy Area After Cold Storm Drops Several Feet of Snow
Mount Baldy, CA1 day ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Did it just snow in Long Beach?
Long Beach, CA21 hours ago
What's the Weather Today? Spoiler: The Rain and Snow Aren't Over
Los Angeles, CA2 days ago
Cleanup Continues After Storm Topples Trees, Floods Roads. New Storm System Will Be Far More Mild
Los Angeles, CA3 days ago
A Big Storm Hits SoCal With More To Come. What’s The Impact?
Los Angeles, CA3 days ago
Santa Clarita Under Flood Watch Through Saturday Afternoon
Santa Clarita, CA5 days ago
Cold Weather Alert Issued For Santa Clarita
Santa Clarita, CA2 days ago
It Didn't Snow Much, But It Was Enough To Build Snowmen, And That's What Counts
Los Angeles, CA2 days ago
Thousands remain without power throughout Southern California following winter storm
Los Angeles, CA3 days ago
Sinkhole swallows car at Ventura County high school
Santa Paula, CA17 hours ago
Pico-Union street closed as rain causes sinkhole to grow
Los Angeles, CA1 day ago
New storm to bring more rain, snow to Southland
Los Angeles, CA3 days ago
Southland braces for more rain
Los Angeles, CA4 days ago
WEATHER UPDATE: Fontana residents see a very rare sight -- snow; see photos
Fontana, CA5 days ago
Flash Flood Warning, High Winds, Heavy Snow — Even A Brief Tornado. Treacherous Conditions Are Here Southern California
Los Angeles, CA6 days ago
Some on edge in Orcutt neighborhood severely damaged by sinkhole flooding last month
Orcutt, CA5 days ago
Storm drops more than 7" of rain in parts of the Tri-Counties: Snow could hit record levels
Santa Barbara, CA5 days ago
Flash flood warning issued for Santa Barbara and Lompoc
Lompoc, CA5 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy