'1000-Lb Sisters' Producers To Send Tammy & Amy Slaton On Lavish Family Trip To Greece Following TLC Salary Drama: Source

Earlier this week, rumors swirled that 1000-Lb Sisters stars Amy Slaton , half-brother Chris Combs and half-sister Amanda Halterman were all in a heated " fight for more money " with TLC.

Now, according to a source, producers for the show are busy planning an "all expenses paid" vacation to Greece for the entire family — potentially to ease tensions between the network and the popular television personalities.

This comes several months after Tammy Willingham (neé Slaton) tied the knot with hubby Caleb Willingham after the pair met and fell in love while at the same Ohio rehabilitation center due to struggles with their weight.

Per the source, the show is eager to treat the happy newlyweds to a lavish European honeymoon, and they are even planning to pay to bring the entire family along for the ride.

The 36-year-old, who shed an incredible 300lbs after clocking in at her heaviest weight ever at 717lbs last season, has never been able to travel frequently for long distances due to her size, but she is now ready to show off her new slimmed down figure to the whole world.

The source noted that Greece has always been at the top of the list of places that the Slaton siblings and the rest of the brood have been eager to vacation to in the past. Amy even had a Greek-inspired photoshoot while pregnant with one of her sons — she shares Gage , 2, and Glenn , 7 months, with husband Michael Halterman .

However, according to a friend, the luxury getaway may not be enough to convince the Slaton sisters, who are believed to be in talks with a separate production company to film a spinoff show. The pal explained the family is interested in the possibility of starting a brand new series with a better contract if they can't mend things with TLC.

As it stands, Amy is said to make the most money among the cast members because her young sons are also under contract with the network. Their earnings go directly into a trust fund and not into her own bank account. Tammy makes roughly $2,000-3,000 per episode, while Amanda only rakes in around $700 per episode. It is unclear what their half-brother, Chris, makes from the show.

The sources spoke with The Sun about the possible vacation to Greece.

