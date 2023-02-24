Sportsbook Posts Odds For Two Tennessee SEC Games

Fan Duel has posted the lines for some early college football games, and posted a spread for one of Tennessee's SEC games.

Roster mobility is common at this point of the year. Spring practices are about to begin, meaning players will get a feel for the rotation and where they stand amongst their teammates.

The summer will inevitably change the landscape, but fans are already forecasting the 2023 college football season. It's the final year of four CFP teams, and the sport continues to expand talent-wise.

Therefore, some sportsbooks have begun to release game odds. It's tough to set a line without having definitive certainty on lineups and injuries, so these lines are bound to change between now and then.

Fan Duel recently released their first round of game odds, and Tennessee got their first two lines. Oddly enough, they weren't early-season non-conference opponents but two SEC foes, meaning we don't know when they will face off on the schedule.

Tennessee will travel to Gainesville, Florida, to take on the Gators this upcoming year. Florida is coming off a down year, and that was with star quarterback Anthony Richardson running the show. Tennessee opens as nearly a touchdown favorite at -6.5.

The two sides faced off in September of last season, and the Volunteers narrowly escaped with a win. Quarterback Hendon Hooker threw for 349 yards, ran for 112, and accounted for three total touchdowns in the win.

Tennessee's biggest foe is the Georgia Bulldogs . Georgia is the undisputed No. 1 program in college football, coming off consecutive national championships with two entirely different defenses.

If the Volunteers want to climb to the mountaintop, they must figure out how to get past Georgia. The Bulldogs shut down Tennessee in Athens last season, thwarting one of the best college offensive attacks in recent memory.

The game will be in Knoxville this season, but Georgia has a sizable spread advantage. They are favored by 7.5 points on the road, which may be the closest line on Georgia's schedule.

You Might Also Like:

Join the community:

Follow Evan Crowell on Twitter: @EvanVCrowell

Y ou can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @VolunteerCountry & follow us on Twitter at @VCountryFN .