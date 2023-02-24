Open in App
Knoxville, TN
See more from this location?
VolunteerCountry

Sportsbook Posts Odds For Two Tennessee SEC Games

By Evan Crowell,

6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=479OPF_0kz4ADuG00

Fan Duel has posted the lines for some early college football games, and posted a spread for one of Tennessee's SEC games.

Roster mobility is common at this point of the year. Spring practices are about to begin, meaning players will get a feel for the rotation and where they stand amongst their teammates.

The summer will inevitably change the landscape, but fans are already forecasting the 2023 college football season. It's the final year of four CFP teams, and the sport continues to expand talent-wise.

Therefore, some sportsbooks have begun to release game odds. It's tough to set a line without having definitive certainty on lineups and injuries, so these lines are bound to change between now and then.

Fan Duel recently released their first round of game odds, and Tennessee got their first two lines. Oddly enough, they weren't early-season non-conference opponents but two SEC foes, meaning we don't know when they will face off on the schedule.

Tennessee will travel to Gainesville, Florida, to take on the Gators this upcoming year. Florida is coming off a down year, and that was with star quarterback Anthony Richardson running the show. Tennessee opens as nearly a touchdown favorite at -6.5.

The two sides faced off in September of last season, and the Volunteers narrowly escaped with a win. Quarterback Hendon Hooker threw for 349 yards, ran for 112, and accounted for three total touchdowns in the win.

Tennessee's biggest foe is the Georgia Bulldogs . Georgia is the undisputed No. 1 program in college football, coming off consecutive national championships with two entirely different defenses.

If the Volunteers want to climb to the mountaintop, they must figure out how to get past Georgia. The Bulldogs shut down Tennessee in Athens last season, thwarting one of the best college offensive attacks in recent memory.

The game will be in Knoxville this season, but Georgia has a sizable spread advantage. They are favored by 7.5 points on the road, which may be the closest line on Georgia's schedule.

You Might Also Like:

Join the community:

Follow Evan Crowell on Twitter: @EvanVCrowell

Y ou can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @VolunteerCountry & follow us on Twitter at @VCountryFN .

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Tennessee State newsLocal Tennessee State
The Next Three Tennessee Offensive Targets
Knoxville, TN2 days ago
Zakai Zeigler Exits With Injury
Knoxville, TN1 day ago
JJ Harrell Explains Sudden Commitment To Tennessee
Knoxville, TN2 days ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
WATCH: Wild Brawl Ensues At Women’s SEC Basketball Tournament Resulting In 8 Players Ejected
Lexington, KY1 day ago
Henry To’o To’o recalls trash talk from Vols during ‘intense’ return to Tennessee in 2022
Knoxville, TN20 hours ago
Analyst 'scared to death of drafting' Alabama QB Bryce Young
Tuscaloosa, AL2 days ago
Georgia defender ‘did it the right way’ in transferring to Alabama, ex-teammate says
Athens, GA1 day ago
Kansas Football Makes Huge Announcement For 2023 Season
Lawrence, KS2 days ago
Atlanta Falcons reveal surprising quarterback plan
Atlanta, GA2 days ago
Michael Smith Locked In with South Carolina
Columbia, SC1 day ago
Football World Reacts To NCAA Violations Announcement
Knoxville, TN2 days ago
Four-Star Offensive Lineman Schedules Official Visit
Knoxville, TN1 day ago
2023 NFL Draft: Atlanta Falcons Mock Draft, Team Needs, and MORE
Atlanta, GA1 day ago
NCAA Hands Out Show-Cause Orders To Former Tennessee Staffers
Knoxville, TN1 day ago
Football World Reacts To Significant Alabama Hiring News
Tuscaloosa, AL22 hours ago
Why Zakai Zeigler Is One College Basketball's Best Guards
Knoxville, TN1 day ago
Monster Tackle Prospect Details Close Relationship with Stacy Searels
Athens, GA2 days ago
FSU Running Back Commit, Five-Star Prospect Kam Davis planning two Official Visits
Tallahassee, FL1 day ago
Tennessee Offers Emerging Five-Star Wideout
Knoxville, TN8 hours ago
Alabama Softball's KJ Haney Out for Season
Tuscaloosa, AL2 days ago
South Carolina Baseball Remains Top Ranked Team
Columbia, SC1 day ago
Tennessee Offers Fast-Rising 2026 Quarterback
Knoxville, TN1 day ago
Team Shooting and Turnovers Power Tennessee
Knoxville, TN22 hours ago
Arkansas Preview
Knoxville, TN2 days ago
Texas A&M vs. Texas Rematch in Jeopardy? SEC Schedule Plan Not Finalized
Austin, TX1 day ago
Further Analyzing Tennessee's Win Over Arkansas
Knoxville, TN21 hours ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy