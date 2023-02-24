Open in App
Norman, OK
See more from this location?
AllSooners

OU Softball: Oklahoma Rebounds With Easy Victory over Cal State Fullerton

By John E. Hoover,

6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Cp3NM_0kz45zgg00

The Sooners opened the Mary Nutter Classic with an emphatic victory over the Titans that featured big hits from the bottom of the lineup, sharp pitching and good defense.

Patty Gasso doesn’t like to lose. But Oklahoma’s Hall of Fame skipper certainly relishes getting to coach her team in the wake of defeat.

Coming off their first setback of the year at Baylor last weekend, Gasso made sure all week in practice that she got her team’s attention, and it paid off in a 8-0 run rule victory Friday over Cal State Fullerton at the Mary Nutter Collegiate Classic in Cathedral City, CA.

Gasso got power hitting from the bottom of the lineup, clutch pitching from starter Alex Storako , and important defensive plays as No. 2-ranked Oklahoma improved to 9-1 this season. The Titans fell to 6-6.

OU had been ranked No. 1 for the last two years — 29 consecutive polls on the way to back-to-back national championships — but dropped to No. 2 this week after falling 4-3 Sunday to the Bears in Waco.

That game showed a lack of patience at the plate from the Sooners, as well as other things Gasso addressed in practice this week. But any maladies from Sunday didn’t carry over to the Mary Nutter opener. In fact, Oklahoma wasted no time whatsoever getting the bats going.

After Storako retired the Titans in order in the top of the first inning, Jayda Coleman opened the bottom of the frame with a walk. Coleman then scored easily on new 2-hole hitter Grace Lyons ’ RBI double down the left field line to give the Sooners a 1-0 lead.

But Fullerton pitcher Raci Miranda got a groundout and two strikeouts to keep Lyons at second base and limit the damage to just one run.

Things got interesting in the second, as Storako allowed two baserunners in scoring position with no outs, but got out of her own trouble.

Storako plunked leadoff hitter Daisy Munoz , then gave up a double to Jessi Alcala down the left field line. Storako responded, striking out Evelyn Sabla and Peyton Toto and inducing a soft groundout back to the circle to end the threat.

Haley Lee and Alynah Torres began the bottom of the inning with back-to-back walks, setting the table for Rylie Boone , who delivered an opposite-field RBI single to score Lee from second base.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0WF1Zl_0kz45zgg00

From the 9-hole, Sophia Nugent then smashed a three-run home run deep over the wall in left field for a 5-0 Sooner lead. Nugent’s big swing was the seventh pitch of her at-bat, including a pair of two-strike foul balls. It was the sophomore’s third career home run and second this season, and doubled her RBI total for 2023.

Storako got some serious defensive help in the third.

After Storako put on two more baserunners with a walk and a hard-hit grounder that Brito booted at third, Hannah Becer smacked a sharp single to left. De Antuanett tried to stretch from second base, but she was gunned down at the plate — a big throw home by Boone and an athletic catch-and-swipe tag by Nugent.

Buoyed by the defensive momentum, the Sooners extended their lead with more fireworks in the bottom of the third.

With two out, Torres reached on an error in right field, and Boone, the Sooners’ 8-hole hitter, smashed a two-run home run to right to put OU up 7-0. It was Boone’s first home run of the season and the fourth of her career.

Oklahoma got another emotional lift from the return of catcher Kinzie Hansen . Coming off an injury, Hansen got her first action of the season when she stepped in to pinch-hit for Brito in the fourth inning. Hansen came through in the moment with an opposite field RBI double that made it 8-0.

Boone finished with two hits and three RBIs, and Nugent was 1-for-1 with a walk and three RBIs.

Storako (3-0) was good over four innings, giving up just two hits and a walk while striking out four of the 16 batters she faced. Jordy Bahl closed by pitching the fifth inning.

The Sooners immediately return to play with a 5 p.m. scheduled game against Texas A&M.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Oklahoma State newsLocal Oklahoma State
Why Oklahoma Catcher Kinzie Hansen is on a 'Mission' After Making Her Season Debut
Norman, OK6 hours ago
WATCH: Oklahoma Softball HC Patty Gasso Interview
Norman, OK6 hours ago
Oklahoma Survives Late K-State Push to Win an Overtime Thriller
Norman, OK21 hours ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
OU Basketball: Oklahoma Unable to Spoil Kansas State's Senior Night
Norman, OK20 hours ago
WATCH: Oklahoma P Alex Storako Interview
Norman, OK6 hours ago
WATCH: Oklahoma C Kinzie Hansen Interview
Norman, OK6 hours ago
OU Softball: Oklahoma Reclaims No. 1 Ranking After Demolition of UCLA
Norman, OK2 days ago
OU Softball: Oklahoma Pitcher Lands First Big 12 Honor
Norman, OK2 days ago
Transfer Tales: How WR Andrel Anthony Landed at Oklahoma in Record Time
Norman, OK1 day ago
Oklahoma DL Jalen Redmond Shows Out at NFL Combine
Norman, OK2 hours ago
Oklahoma's Madi Williams Again is a Finalist for Cheryl Miller Award
Norman, OK1 day ago
WATCH: Oklahoma Women's Gymnasts Interviews
Norman, OK2 days ago
WATCH: Oklahoma HC Porter Moser Press Conference
Norman, OK2 days ago
Former Oklahoma OL Mocked in First Round of NFL Draft by Mel Kiper
Norman, OK2 days ago
4 Amazing Burger Places in Oklahoma
Oklahoma City, OK7 days ago
Severe storm Damage reported in Norman
Norman, OK3 days ago
This Oklahoma Town is Ranked in the Top 10 Trashiest Cities in the Nation
Oklahoma City, OK8 days ago
This Is The Best 'Hole-In-The-Wall' Burger Joint In Oklahoma
El Reno, OK6 days ago
Shawnee neighborhoods damaged as severe weather moved across Oklahoma
Shawnee, OK3 days ago
Overnight Storms Damage Homes In SW Oklahoma City
Oklahoma City, OK3 days ago
Storms In Pottawatomie County Leave Structures Heavily Damaged
Shawnee, OK3 days ago
Multiple people stabbed overnight at Bricktown bar in Oklahoma City
Oklahoma City, OK5 days ago
Police: Serial burglar behind bars after crime spree across Oklahoma, state lines
Elk City, OK6 days ago
Police Investigate Fiery Crash In NW Oklahoma City
Oklahoma City, OK4 days ago
Highest-rated Mexican restaurants in Oklahoma City, according to Tripadvisor
Oklahoma City, OK10 days ago
This Is The Most Famous Restaurant In Oklahoma
Oklahoma City, OK13 days ago
Two arrested, one found hiding in a tree following pursuit in Lincoln County
Luther, OK4 days ago
Neighbors in Del City confused as they continue finding random mail in yards
Del City, OK5 days ago
Del City residents look for answers after mysterious greeting cards found in neighborhood
Del City, OK6 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy