Open in App
Victor, ID
See more from this location?
Idaho State Journal

Black bear dies after being tranquilized by Fish and Game in local city

By Idaho Fish and Game News Release,

6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4fGbBZ_0kz3yHa300

On Feb. 23, Fish and Game responded to reports of a black bear that was spotted at Sherman Park in Victor.

Numerous calls came in from local law enforcement and concerned members of the public given the bear's location and proximity to people.

Upon arrival Fish and Game biologists were able to dart the one-year-old female black bear with a tranquilizer as it began to climb a tree. The capture went smoothly but further examination of the bear revealed that it was in extremely poor body condition and emaciated.

“We are saddened to report that the young bear did not make it out of the anesthesia,” says James Brower with Idaho Fish and Game. “We were already discussing suitable rehabilitation facilities for this bear, but despite doing all we could, it was in really rough shape and unfortunately was unable to recover.”

There is always a risk associated with any animal that has to be tranquilized. That risk is greater when the animal is sickly or in poor body condition.

Black bears typically do not leave their dens until April when the weather warms up enough for them to forage for food.

“It is unusual to see one being active this time of year,” says Brower. “This bear was obviously struggling.”

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Idaho State newsLocal Idaho State
Ride A Motorcycle In Idaho? This Law Makes It Illegal For Some
Idaho Falls, ID10 hours ago
Did You Know Idaho Law Makes Parking Like This in Your Driveway Illegal?
Boise, ID2 days ago
Highways close in eastern Idaho due to winter weather conditions
Ashton, ID3 days ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Snowplow crashes into police car, multiple roads shut down and LDS church opens as shelter for stranded motorists as snowstorm bears down on East Idaho
Swan Valley, ID2 days ago
School Delays – March 1, 2023
Idaho Falls, ID1 day ago
Local firefighters respond to multiple blazes including one thwarted by hero dog
Idaho Falls, ID5 days ago
School closures for Feb. 28, 2023
Idaho Falls, ID2 days ago
BYU-Idaho student filmed roommates in shower with hidden cameras, police say
Rexburg, ID5 days ago
Winter weather advisory extended. Here are the areas you should avoid
Idaho Falls, ID3 days ago
Man arrested after police allegedly find five pounds of drugs in his Uber
Idaho Falls, ID1 day ago
Dog credited with sounding alarm about fire at local condo complex
Idaho Falls, ID6 days ago
Man sentenced for stabbing homeless man and attacking him with a skateboard
Idaho Falls, ID6 days ago
The richest man in Idaho has been giving out millions
Idaho Falls, ID9 days ago
ISP responds to vehicle engulfed in flames on Interstate 15
Shelley, ID7 days ago
The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints donates church building to Idaho Falls Community Food Basket
Idaho Falls, ID8 days ago
Man charged after allegedly crashing into dump truck
Idaho Falls, ID9 days ago
Local attorney arrested on drug charges
Idaho Falls, ID9 days ago
Police: Local man arrested after sending text message apology to woman he raped
Idaho Falls, ID23 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy