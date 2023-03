Looper

Everything Everywhere Directors Daniel Kwan And Daniel Scheinert Tease Two New Films By Nate D'Agostino, 5 days ago

By Nate D'Agostino, 5 days ago

As we anticipate the 2023 Oscar ceremony, all eyes are on Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert (also known as "The Daniels") for their spellbinding masterpiece, ...