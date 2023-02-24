Open in App
Spokane, WA
See more from this location?
GonzagaNation.net

Jay Bilas joins Gonzaga Nation ahead of Zags vs. Saint Mary's game

By Cole Forsman,

6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0szbzn_0kz3xfba00

SPOKANE - The ESPN College GameDay crew has arrived.

Ahead of Saturday's West Coast Conference showdown between Gonzaga and Saint Mary's, the GameDay team went through its pre-show preparation Friday at the McCarthey Athletic Center.

ESPN college basketball analyst Jay Bilas was on hand and joined Gonzaga Nation for an exclusive interview about a wide range of topics, including the electric atmosphere at the McCarthey Athletic Center, Gonzaga's national brand, conference realignment and much more.

Watch the full interview above.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Spokane, WA newsLocal Spokane, WA
An emotional night for Gonzaga: 'They've all been wonderful guys to coach'
Spokane, WA4 hours ago
How to watch Gonzaga vs. Chicago State: Live stream online, TV channel
Spokane, WA21 hours ago
Photos: Gonzaga men's basketball honors seniors, crushes Chicago State
Spokane, WA17 hours ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Who will Gonzaga play in the West Coast Conference Tournament semifinals?
Spokane, WA4 hours ago
Watch: Julian Strawther slams home alley-oop, extends Gonzaga's lead over Chicago State
Spokane, WA19 hours ago
Gonzaga jumps out to early lead, cruises to blowout win over Chicago State
Spokane, WA18 hours ago
Gonzaga's Drew Timme named West Coast Conference Player of the Year; Malachi Smith wins 6th Man
Spokane, WA1 day ago
Gonzaga to celebrate seniors, close out regular season against Chicago State
Spokane, WA1 day ago
Chicago State coach Gerald Gillion joins Gonzaga Nation podcast
Chicago, IL1 day ago
NCAA Tournament 2023 Bracketology: Gonzaga Bulldogs make case for No. 3 seed
Spokane, WA1 day ago
West Coast Conference men's basketball tournament preview
Spokane, WA2 days ago
Stephanie Vigil to leave KHQ after 25 years
Spokane, WA2 days ago
Another round of snow set to hit the Inland Northwest
Spokane, WA2 days ago
Expect colder weather to continue well into March
Spokane, WA22 hours ago
Autism service provider closes in Spokane
Spokane, WA4 days ago
Is It Against the Law to Throw Trash In Someone Else’s Dumpster in Washington State?
Seattle, WA3 days ago
The snow is back for another round!
Spokane, WA4 days ago
One More Major Snow Storm Packed With Potential in P-N-W
Spokane, WA6 days ago
Festival at Sandpoint announces part of 2023 lineup
Sandpoint, ID3 days ago
'I was expecting a lot less than this' | February goes out with a bang with unexpected snowfall
Spokane, WA1 day ago
Northern lights spotted in Spokane
Spokane, WA3 days ago
5 Washington State Cities Made ‘Dirtiest Cities in America’ List
Yakima, WA8 days ago
First full city plow of 2023 underway
Spokane, WA2 days ago
Snow slows traffic across Spokane, Inland Northwest
Spokane, WA2 days ago
MISSING: Two runaway juveniles from Rathdrum may be in the Spokane area
Rathdrum, ID7 days ago
This Restaurant Serves The Best Margaritas In Washington
Spokane, WA2 days ago
Level Of Snake River Behind Lower Granite Dam To Drop Now That Maintenance Dredging Is Complete
Lewiston, ID3 days ago
Nightly lane closures on I-90 in Spokane Valley for sweeping operation
Spokane Valley, WA2 days ago
Two Killed in Two-vehicle Crash in North Idaho
Hauser, ID9 hours ago
Man and woman dead after wreck on Idaho highway
Sandpoint, ID23 hours ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy