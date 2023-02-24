Jay Bilas joins Gonzaga Nation ahead of Zags vs. Saint Mary's game

SPOKANE - The ESPN College GameDay crew has arrived.

Ahead of Saturday's West Coast Conference showdown between Gonzaga and Saint Mary's, the GameDay team went through its pre-show preparation Friday at the McCarthey Athletic Center.

ESPN college basketball analyst Jay Bilas was on hand and joined Gonzaga Nation for an exclusive interview about a wide range of topics, including the electric atmosphere at the McCarthey Athletic Center, Gonzaga's national brand, conference realignment and much more.

Watch the full interview above.