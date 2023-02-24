Open in App
Rochester, MN
See more from this location?
CBS Minnesota

Woman hit, killed by snowplow in Rochester

By WCCO Staff,

5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2yuGRB_0kz3xUqT00

Woman hit, killed by snowplow in Rochester 00:20

ROCHESTER, Minn. -- A woman was hit and killed by a snowplow on Friday morning, CBS affiliate KIMT reports.

The Minnesota State Patrol says the driver of the plow was a 32-year-old man from Rochester. The pedestrian who was killed is a 69-year-old woman from Rochester.

The State Patrol says the woman was struck while the snowplow was backing up near Pinewood Road Southeast and 30th Avenue Southeast just before 9 a.m.

"The City of Rochester wishes to convey its deepest sympathies to the decedent's loved ones," the city said.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Rochester, MN newsLocal Rochester, MN
Woman Dead After Hit by Rochester City Plow
Rochester, MN3 days ago
New Restaurant About 20 Minutes From Rochester Opening Wednesday
Kasson, MN2 days ago
New Restaurant Now Open In Old Dooley’s Location In Rochester (PHOTOS)
Rochester, MN2 days ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
BCA: At least 8 Minnesota schools targeted in swatting attempts
Duluth, MN1 day ago
2 teenagers injured in Hastings stabbing incident
Hastings, MN21 hours ago
Pedestrian Fatally Struck by Snowplow in SE Rochester (Update)
Rochester, MN6 days ago
Weather-Related Announcements for Monday, February 27th, 2023
Rochester, MN3 days ago
1 killed in rollover crash due to icy road conditions
Farmington, MN3 days ago
Woman pleads guilty to bringing meth into Austin
Austin, MN3 days ago
After 30+ Years, Rochester Organization Announces It Is Closing
Rochester, MN1 day ago
Ozempic Face showing up in Rochester? Doctor Explains
Rochester, MN1 day ago
Woman arrested in Minnesota after killing Stockton woman in fire: U.S. Marshals
Shakopee, MN5 days ago
Convicted Rochester Felon Accused of Striking Man With Metal Pipe
Rochester, MN7 days ago
College Mourning Death of Student from Byron
Nevada, MO4 days ago
WATCH: Dramatic Minnesota 6-Year Old Shoveling Video Goes Viral
Lake City, MN6 days ago
Grumpy Old Men Fest in Wabasha
Wabasha, MN5 days ago
3-year-old Lakeville boy found safe; AMBER Alert canceled
Lakeville, MN6 days ago
This Small Minnesota Town Is Considered The Prettiest In The Entire State
Lanesboro, MN9 days ago
Man suspected of being major drug trafficker in Freeborn County is arrested
Albert Lea, MN7 days ago
73 Year Old Rochester Man Accused of Raping Young Child
Rochester, MN12 days ago
This Is The Best Hole-In-The-Wall Mexican Restaurant In Minnesota
Northfield, MN6 days ago
Former Rochester company's CFO is sentenced for embezzling over $600,000
Austin, MN15 days ago
Teenager found dead in Elko New Market died of ‘complex homicidal violence’
Elko New Market, MN16 days ago
2 teenage boys dead, 2 others in unknown condition after St. Paul crash
Saint Paul, MN19 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy