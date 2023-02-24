South Carolina Senate committee advances occupational licensing legislation

(The Center Square) — The Senate Committee on Labor, Commerce and Industry approved House Bill 3605, which would prohibit the state from denying an occupational license based on a previous criminal conviction.

“One in five jobs requires a permission slip from the government in the form of an occupational license,” AFP-SC State Director Candace Carroll said in a statement. “These burdensome requirements stand in the way of South Carolinians starting a career, most especially those who have left the criminal justice system.

“By moving forward with the … bill , the Senate is moving forward on a consensus bill that has a real shot at becoming law,” Carroll added.

South Carolina hotels should generate more tax revenue in 2023

South Carolina hotels should generate more than $767.4 million in state and local tax revenue this year.

According to numbers released by the American Hotel & Lodging Association and Oxford Economics, that would be a 17.8% increase over 2019.

Additionally, the analysis revealed that hotels in the Palmetto State are expected to directly employ 33,531 people, a 6.9% decrease over 2019. Hotel occupancy in the state is expected to reach 62.3% in 2023, down slightly from the 62.5% occupancy rate in 2019, according to an AHLA news release.

South Carolina’s vehicle property taxes among the highest

A new analysis ranked South Carolina fifth for its real-estate property tax rate.

In an analysis, WalletHub said the Palmetto State’s effective real estate tax rate of 0.56% amounted to $1,379 in annual taxes on a $244,900 house, which the personal finance site said was the country’s 2021 median home value.

The state’s vehicle tax rank tied for No. 48 nationwide ahead of Missouri, Mississippi and Virginia. Its effective vehicle tax rate of 2.63% amounted to $690 in annual taxes on a $26,220 car, which the site said was the February 2023 value of last year’s highest-selling car, a Toyota Camry LE four-door sedan.