NJ Home and Garden Show perfect reminder that spring is right around the corner

By News 12 Staff,

5 days ago

New Jersey has seen mild temperatures for most of the winter. With spring less than a month away, many were out at the 33rd annual New Jersey Home and Garden Show in Edison as a preview of the season.

“It’s warm. It’s time to get your yard ready for spring,” says Eric Udler, producer of the event.

With spring approaching, gardeners and home improvement businesses will be plotting and planning across the region.

“Coming out of the pandemic, these contractors were really busy. They had a little bit of a lull in the winter,” Udler says.

But these businesses aren't seeing those lulls anymore, simply because this winter hasn't really felt like the winter.

“This is the first year we were busy all through the whole winter,” says Anthony Barbagallo, president of Pro Fit Outdoor Living.

Barbagallo says that on warmer days people visit his Staten Island storefront as they look ahead to the spring and summer.

MORE: News 12 New Jersey Weather Center

“I love it. I am a warmer climate person and very happy with how this season has been,” he says.

He's not the only one satisfied with business. Employees with Longford Landscape out of Hamilton say they've worked straight through the season, even putting in a few pools and hot tubs. But they do say that the warmer temps have been somewhat of a double-edged sword.

“In some ways it helps. In some ways it doesn’t because we do plowing for the [New Jersey] Turnpike. So, without snow, we didn’t have anything for the Turnpike. But we also are doing things sooner than we would normally do because of the weather,” says Steve Schwartz, landscape designer for Longford Landscape.

The business owners say that this weekend will be the perfect opportunity to promote their businesses and to remind potential customers that the winter won’t be around for much longer.

