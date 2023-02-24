NJ Home and Garden Show perfect reminder that spring is right around the corner

“I love it. I am a warmer climate person and very happy with how this season has been,” he says.
He's not the only one satisfied with business. Employees with Longford Landscape out of Hamilton say they've worked straight through the season, even putting in a few pools and hot tubs. But they do say that the warmer temps have been somewhat of a double-edged sword.
“In some ways it helps. In some ways it doesn’t because we do plowing for the [New Jersey] Turnpike. So, without snow, we didn’t have anything for the Turnpike. But we also are doing things sooner than we would normally do because of the weather,” says Steve Schwartz, landscape designer for Longford Landscape.
The business owners say that this weekend will be the perfect opportunity to promote their businesses and to remind potential customers that the winter won’t be around for much longer.
Comments / 0