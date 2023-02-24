Open in App
Nyack, NY
News 12

Official grand opening of Nyack Fresh Market to take place Saturday

By News 12 Staff,

5 days ago

The town of Nyack now has a supermarket in its downtown area for the first time since 1980.

Nyack Fresh Market is a high-end market with just about everything one could need - from deli to fresh seafood, gluten-free products - even cheesecakes from Juniors and specialty cakes from Palermo bakery in New Jersey.

The owner, Wilson Bermeo, says he's been looking forward to opening up this resource to the community for a long time.

"People here in Nyack they need it. you know? They want to get something in the town, like it's very convenient to the people to just walk, they don't have to drive, they just have to walk to this place," says Bermeo.

The market has been open since Feb. 20, but the official grand opening will take place Saturday.

