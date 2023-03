A Brentwood man was arrested driving drunk after an accident that killed one of his passengers early Friday, police say.

Officials say Miguel Portillo was heading east on Suffolk Avenue at Fulton Street in Brentwood around 4:30 a.m.

They say his car, which had two passengers inside, hit a garbage truck.

Ronald Landaverde, who was sitting in the front seat, died of his injuries.

Portillo and the other passenger in the back seat were taken to the hospital.

The driver of the garbage truck was not hurt.