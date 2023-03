A new management team has been appointed to reopen the long-delayed Par 3 Golf Course in Yorktown.

The Town Board voted to grant a five-year concession agreement to Yorktown Golf Group, with a firm reopening date of June 16 for the restaurant and Aug. 18 for the golf course.

The appointment comes after the previous developer contract failed to clear up outstanding violations regarding renovation permits.

Town officials say if Yorktown Golf Group fails to meet the opening dates, the agreement will be considered breached.