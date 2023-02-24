Open in App
New York City, NY
News 12

NYPD to amp up police presence after 'National Day of Hate' circulates on social media

By News 12 Staff,

5 days ago

The NYPD is increasing their police presence citywide this weekend after social media posts surfaced proposing a “National Day of Hate” against the Jewish community.

These posts have recently been circulating and gaining popularity, and the NYPD is responding by having more officers in locations that could be targeted, like synagogues.

The Anti-Defamation League says that some of the posts have been shared specifically by groups notorious for antisemitism and targeting Jewish communities.

One rabbi says the Jewish community is standing together, despite this potential threat of more hate at home.

“We have been around for over 3,000 years and we are growing and thriving. We are not withstanding their hate. We will keep growing, and keep thriving,” said rabbi Levi Shemtov, of the Chabad Lubavitch of Riverdale.

Police are urging New Yorkers to stay aware and vigilant. If you see anything suspicious, report it by going up to an officer on duty or calling 1-888-NYC-SAFE.

