News 12

NYC’s public safety entities join to provide first of many regular briefings

By News 12 Staff,

5 days ago

All of New York City’s public safety agencies and entities joined together for an inaugural briefing to respond to New Yorkers’ safety concerns.

The agencies say that this briefing will be the first of many scheduled briefings to come in order to address the fears of New Yorkers.

For the NYPD, subway safety took precedence. NYPD Commissioner Keechant Sewell says transit crime is down 18% this year, after a surge of over 1,000 officers was added into the subway system in 2022.

The FDNY shared video illustrating the dangers of lithium-ion batteries and how those fires quickly spread. The batteries have been deemed responsible for 22 fires so far in 2023, leading to two deaths, according to FDNY Commissioner Laura Kavanugh.

The New York City Sheriff’s Office says they’re helping to crack down on places selling or storing these batteries illegally. This comes as the office is increasing their efforts to crack down on illegal cannabis and smoke shops.

MORE: Exclusive: News 12 rides along with the NYC Sheriff's Office for illegal cannabis crackdowns

The flow of drugs into city jails was also brought up during the briefing. Starting next month, staff and contractors will be required to receive body scans before entering Department of Correction facilities.

So far this year, tactical searches have uncovered more than 100 different drugs and paraphernalia, and about 200 weapons.

“I think it’s important that we inform the public of what we’re doing, but as long as there is fear in this city, I will take no victory lap,” said Sewell. “We know we have a lot more work to do, we have seen some progress and that is encouraging but we will continue to use every resource to make this city safe and to bring those who victimize people to account.”

Each briefing to come will feature updates from the different public safety agencies and offices in the city. See the full list of participating agencies below:

NYPD
FDNY
NYC Sheriff
DOC
OEM
Director of Mayor’s Office of Criminal Justice
Department of Probation
ACS
Citywide Administrative Services
DEP Police Commissioner
DOH Assistant Commissioner
DSS COO
Parks Department
DSNY Police Chief
TLC

