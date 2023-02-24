Here's Why Matt LaFleur, Packers Coaches Won't Be Attending NFL Combine

Aaron Rodgers' uncertain future with Green Bay is the biggest story in Packers circles this offseason.

With that said, head coach Matt LaFleur seems to know that the show must go on. Several important dates are approaching this spring, including the 2023 NFL Draft on April 27 and the scouting combine which begins next week on February 28.

According to one report this Friday, however, LaFleur and his Packers staff won't be in attendance for the latter.

ESPN's Rob Demovsky shared today that LaFleur and his assistants won't be making the trip to the combine because he "felt his time was better spent working with the staff on scheme project[s]."

Demovsky also notes that LaFleur and staff won't be the only coaches skipping next week's scouting trip.

"Because everything from the combine is recorded, they can view it afterward," the ESPN Packers reporter said.

Green Bay GM Brian Gutekunst and the personnel department will tackle the combine "per usual," Demovsky shared in a follow-up tweet .

The Packers finished their 2022 season on a low note, losing to the Lions in a win-and-in Week 18 matchup at Lambeau Field. Convincing Rodgers to return to Green Bay, that is, if he doesn't retire, should remain LaFleur and the Packers' top priority.