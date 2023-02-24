Open in App
Green Bay, WI
See more from this location?
Athlon Sports

Here's Why Matt LaFleur, Packers Coaches Won't Be Attending NFL Combine

By Cameron Flynn,

6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ZbNqX_0kz3qGz000

Aaron Rodgers' uncertain future with Green Bay is the biggest story in Packers circles this offseason.

With that said, head coach Matt LaFleur seems to know that the show must go on. Several important dates are approaching this spring, including the 2023 NFL Draft on April 27 and the scouting combine which begins next week on February 28.

According to one report this Friday, however, LaFleur and his Packers staff won't be in attendance for the latter.

ESPN's Rob Demovsky shared today that LaFleur and his assistants won't be making the trip to the combine because he "felt his time was better spent working with the staff on scheme project[s]."

Demovsky also notes that LaFleur and staff won't be the only coaches skipping next week's scouting trip.

"Because everything from the combine is recorded, they can view it afterward," the ESPN Packers reporter said.

Green Bay GM Brian Gutekunst and the personnel department will tackle the combine "per usual," Demovsky shared in a follow-up tweet .

The Packers finished their 2022 season on a low note, losing to the Lions in a win-and-in Week 18 matchup at Lambeau Field. Convincing Rodgers to return to Green Bay, that is, if he doesn't retire, should remain LaFleur and the Packers' top priority.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Green Bay, WI newsLocal Green Bay, WI
Packers GM reveals huge Aaron Rodgers update
Green Bay, WI2 days ago
If the Packers trade Aaron Rodgers, here’s when it’ll likely happen
Green Bay, WI5 hours ago
Former Vikings, Packers Player Sentenced To Prison
Green Bay, WI5 hours ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Brian Gutekunst puts pressure on Aaron Rodgers at Packers media session
Green Bay, WI2 days ago
Have Packers received any Aaron Rodgers trade offers yet?
Green Bay, WI2 days ago
Sean Payton Makes Clear Statement About Russell Wilson's Office
Denver, CO1 day ago
NFL Combine: Packers plan for future without #12, potentially
Green Bay, WI1 day ago
Report: 1 NFL Team Is Seeking A New Stadium
Cleveland, OH2 days ago
Browns GM Has Honest Admission About Deshaun Watson's Massive Contract
Cleveland, OH1 day ago
Packers Await Word on Aaron Rodgers' Decision
Green Bay, WI14 hours ago
Andy Reid Names 2 Chiefs Wide Receivers Who Will Have Larger Roles In 2023
Kansas City, MO1 day ago
Arrest Warrant Issued For Former Wisconsin Badger And Green Bay Packers Player
Wausau, WI17 hours ago
Former NFL Owner Has Died At 86
Charlotte, NC3 hours ago
Sean Payton: Broncos 'Continue To Talk' About Adding Former NFL Head Coach To Staff
Denver, CO2 days ago
Law Firm Reportedly Suing NFL Over Commercial Featuring Star Player
Las Vegas, NV3 hours ago
Cowboys ‘Looking At’ Extending 2 Stars This Offseason
Dallas, TX2 days ago
Report: NFL Great Jason Taylor Lands College Football Coaching Job
Miami, FL46 minutes ago
5 Sneaky Options The Packers Could Consider In NFL Free Agency
Green Bay, WI1 day ago
Mike McCarthy Has Honest Admission About His Differences With Kellen Moore
Dallas, TX4 hours ago
Mel Kiper Jr. Discusses Surprising Possible Landing Spot For QB Anthony Richardson
Seattle, WA4 hours ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy