Cam Scott Breaks High School's All-Time Scoring Record

South Carolina target Cam Scott broke Lexington High School's all-time scoring record in the 5A state playoffs earlier this week.

Lamont Paris and the South Carolina men's basketball program are showing clear signs of progress with how they've played against the top half of the SEC conference in recent weeks.

However, they still need to bring in some more talent from the high school ranks to continue the program's upward trajectory. In the 2024 class, the staff has multiple guards they've both conveyed interest in and hosted for visits, including North Carolina's Austin Swartz and the Palmetto State's own Cam Scott.

Scott is a junior at nearby Lexington High School and possesses the skill set of a modern-day offensive weapon who's a sharpshooter from behind the arc, can create shots for himself in the midrange and paint areas, and also create opportunities for his teammates.

His ability to score through various methods has propelled Scott to the national scene on the recruiting trail and led to him breaking Lexington High School's all-time scoring record against TL Hanna on Wednesday night.

The Gamecocks could use someone like Cam Scott in Lamont Paris' free-flowing offense to help open things up more for everyone else on the floor, and their efforts in recruiting him are guaranteed not to slow down any time soon.

